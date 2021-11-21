GISMETEO: Top 5 cheapest cars with automatic transmission – Auto

Cars with automatic transmission are in great demand in Russia, but the cost of this option is slightly higher than that of cars with “mechanics”. Specialists of the RBC edition told motorists about the most inexpensive models with automatic transmission on the Russian market.

© shutterstock.com

First of all, experts named the machines from a domestic manufacturer: Lada granta, Lada xray and Lada Vesta… The first version is offered with a 98-horsepower 1.6-liter engine, aggregated with a 4-speed automatic transmission for 773.5 thousand rubles.

© shutterstock.com

In turn, the hatchback Xray has a 1.6-liter engine with a capacity of 106 liters. with., and the transmission shifts gears 30% faster than the previous version due to new operating algorithms. Its minimum cost is 864,900 rubles.

© shutterstock.com

Model prices Vesta in the standard configuration start at 913.9 thousand rubles. The car is equipped with a 113-horsepower 1.6-liter engine.

On the Russian market, you can also purchase a model from a French manufacturer – Renault logan for 926 thousand rubles. For that kind of money, the car is equipped with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 106 liters. with. and a four-speed automatic transmission. The maximum speed of the car is 171 km / h.

© shutterstock.com

Among budget cars, experts have identified and Hyundai solaris, the minimum cost of which is 1,041,000 rubles. The sedan is offered with a 1.4-liter 100-horsepower engine, coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

© shutterstock.com

More interesting things are on our Instagram. Subscribe!

Gismeteo on Instagram