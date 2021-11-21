Good intentions: why did Leonardo DiCaprio join Netflix?

Leonardo DiCaprio will celebrate his debut on Netflix this December. The Hollywood actor will be part of the Comedy Don’t Look Up, which will tell viewers about not the funniest events. According to the plot, astronomers are trying to warn humanity about a meteorite approaching the Earth. And as it turned out, it was this plot that prompted the screen star to agree to take part in the picture. In his opinion, the flying comet will become a kind of anthology of the real climate crisis. In addition to him in the film, the heroine Jennifer Lawrence is trying to draw public attention to the danger, but the President of the United States, represented by Meryl Streep, does not want to hear anything about the security threat.

We all know about Leonardo’s desire to influence the ecology of our planet, because he is trying to draw the attention of world leaders to saving the world. Recently, the actor attended the UN Climate Change Summit COP26 in Glasgow, and during the conversation it became clear to him that Adam McKay’s scenario was able to solve “almost impossible“Problem.

“How do we, as a species, as a society, as a culture, deal politically with the inevitable Armageddon?” He asked.

It was with this question that DiCaprio addressed an audience in Los Angeles. According to the star, for two hours the director shows that share of madness that the human race generates in response to this entire crisis. Deep down, Leo hopes for his acting triumph, because then more people will think about change. But for the most part, he is seized by a pessimistic attitude, he increasingly feels like a person who has lost hope for a happy future. Nearly 200 countries have teamed up in a global deal to tackle climate change, but have missed some of what science believes could contain dangerous temperature increases.

“The planet has a limited amount of time, but there are so many changes to improve. And if we do nothing, then everyone knows very well what the result will be, ”he added.

Other members of the film’s star cast include Cate Blanchett, Timothy Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans and others. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 24, 2021.

