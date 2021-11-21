Halle Berry, 55, came to talk show in a revealing dress without underwear

Halle Berry came to the talk show of the popular American TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: EAST NEWS

Years go by, but time seems to have no power over Halle Berry. At 55, the actress is still stunningly good. Which she proved by appearing on the talk show of the popular American TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel in a very immodest outfit. The paparazzi caught the star at the entrance to the TV studio and she waved her hand to them.

For shooting on the evening television, the Hollywood star chose a dress with a floral print. The striking gold and black outfit was super short, which allowed Holly to show off her long, slender legs. But the main highlight of the dress was the erotic neckline to the very waist. In the extreme cleavage, the actress’s breasts were perfectly visible, especially since on this occasion Berry did not wear a bra. And why would she need underwear when her bust is in such great shape!

The 55-year-old actress chose a rather bold outfit. Photo: EAST NEWS

Holly is on-screen a lot now as the actress is promoting her new film, Beats, which is coming soon on Netflix. Talking about him, Berry mentioned one of her most famous works. The actress admitted that she would like to reshoot the film “Catwoman”.

– I would like to reshoot “Catwoman”. If I could return to the film now, knowing what I know, through experience, I would rethink this world. I wish Catwoman was saving the world like most male superheroes do, not just saving women. You know, I would have put the stakes much higher, – Berry said in an interview with Jake’s Takes.

At 55, Holly could easily reincarnate as Celina Kyle again. In any case, in a tight black latex suit, she would look as impressive as she did 20 years ago. The actress is a workout fanatic and works out almost daily under the supervision of a personal trainer. Berry once won the title of “Miss America”, and since then carefully monitors nutrition. She does not follow a strict diet, but tries not to eat anything fatty, sweet and harmful.

The main highlight of the dress was the erotic neckline to the very waist. Photo: EAST NEWS

In the personal life of a star, everything is fine now. The actress, who has gone through two difficult divorces, is once again happy with 52-year-old musician and Grammy award winner Van Hunt. The couple hid their relationship for a long time, but over the past year they have reached a new level. Berry and Hunt appear together on the red carpet of film awards and social events. Little is known about the personal life of Berry’s chosen one – Van does not like to talk about himself in interviews. He has an adult son, Drake, from a previous relationship, who, like his father, is passionate about music.

The actress is raising two children from previous marriages. 15-year-old daughter Nala Holly gave birth to a Canadian fashion model Gabriel Aubrey. 8-year-old Mateo was born in a marriage with French actor Olivier Martinez. She parted with both husbands far from amicable. In an interview, Holly mentioned motherhood – the actress regrets that she gave birth to children so late. Berry claims that she really enjoyed being pregnant and says that she could have had at least five children if not for her busy schedule.