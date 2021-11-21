Halle Berry admitted that breaking ribs on set was not as painful as seeing yourself on screen

The actress does not like to watch her films, but sometimes it is necessary.





Halle Berry











We will be able to see Halle Berry’s directorial debut very soon. The actress decided to try herself in a new business and shot the sports drama “Strikes”. She also starred in the film. Holly later said that she had a hard time on the set – during one of the staged fights, she injured her ribs. The actress hid her injuries from the team for three days so as not to interrupt the work process. Only after filming the fighting scenes came to an end did she go to the hospital.

Speaking about the spectacular fights in the film, Berry noted that things didn’t always go according to plan. “On the second day of filming the fight, I was kicked and two ribs were broken. This jeopardized the production, so I decided not to tell anyone,” the actress shared. “Only when we finished, I told everything and went to the hospital!” Holly played in the past the famous MMA champion Jackie Justice, who is trying to return to the big sport, while raising her 6-year-old son.

However, according to Holly, the fracture of the ribs was not a difficult ordeal that she had to face. The actress admitted that it was much more difficult to revise the footage with herself many times. “I never watch my films,” she explained. I understood that as a director I would be obliged to watch the finished material over and over again, but still it was not easy for me. ”