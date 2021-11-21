Hollywood stars who sacrificed their teeth for a movie role

Brad Pitt “Fight Club”

By a happy coincidence (for the director and the audience), Brad Pitt had mechanical damage to his front tooth, which he disguised with a cosmetic filling. Before filming began, the actor asked his dentist to remove it, rightly believing that with a chipped tooth, his character would look more harmonious in the frame – it is very difficult to engage in fist fights without protective equipment and keep the teeth intact. Brad subsequently restored the tooth with a highly aesthetic E-max ceramic veneer.

Robert de Niro “Cape of Fear”

In this film, the actor played a criminal who spent 14 years in prison. To harmoniously fit into the image, De Niro paid his dentist $ 5,000 to destroy one of his teeth and make all the others unpresentable. The dentist was surprised at this task, but performed it brilliantly. It is said that after filming, Robert had to pay $ 20,000 to get his trademark smile back.

Dumb and Dumber by Jim Carrey

Like Brad Pitt in Fight Club, Jim decided to use a flaw in his career. Moreover, after the release of the film “Dumb and Dumber” on the screens, Kerry told the story of its appearance. It turns out that he lost half a tooth in a fight. After filming, Jim restored the incisor to its proper form, as they say, through a crown. Twenty years later, he had to shoot it again – for the second part of the film. From the point of view of modern dentistry, this is not surprising – high-quality metal-free crowns can serve without loss of aesthetic and functional properties for a quarter of a century or more.

Boris Karloff “Frankenstein”

Today, any image or special effect can be realized using computer graphics. In the 30s, this was not possible, but this did not stop Boris Karloff from creating a truly impressive image of Frankenstein. He succeeded, among other things, thanks to his willingness to sacrifice his own teeth for the sake of filming, albeit fake ones. The fact is that Boris had a denture bridge installed, which he dismantled during filming. The sunken cheek, coupled with the unique make-up, looked really impressive. Now bridges have lost their relevance due to the availability of more advanced designs and implants, but in the last century they were quite common. The success of the stunt was so overwhelming that 30 years later the actor repeated it in the horror film Strangler’s Grasp.

Johnny Depp “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Few people know, but the actor installed gold crowns for the entire filming period. According to Depp, he experienced severe pain not only when the crowns were removed, but all the time they were on the teeth. Modern dentistry has everything necessary to install restorations (including crowns, veneers and inlays) absolutely painlessly and practically non-invasively (without affecting natural tissues), but during the filming of the first Pirates, such technologies were probably not yet available and the actor had to relieve pain with local anesthetics and pain relievers.

Nicholas Cage “Bird”

In 1985, the actor removed 2 teeth during the filming, and he did it without anesthesia. On such an act, Cage went to fully get used to the image. According to the assistant director, his teeth were milk-like, which lessened Nicholas’s distress, but still caused him a lot of pain in removing them. Now in advanced clinics they use computer anesthesia and remove teeth under sedation (in a dream), so the process is absolutely comfortable and painless, so even all the “eights”, better known as wisdom teeth, can be removed at the same time.

Jonah Hill “The Wolf of Wall Street”

John had the role of a charismatic guy with abnormally large teeth. In fact, these were veneers that the famous dentist Gary Archer made especially for him. Jonah complained that this bright attribute gave him a lot of trouble during the filming process, but the director insisted on the need for his presence – the actor’s natural teeth were less presentable and, moreover, they were not entirely even. The latter can be easily corrected today with Invisalign transparent aligners, but it takes time (although much less than in the case of braces).