How vaccine tours to Europe are arranged for Russians | Russia and Russians: A View from Europe | Dw

Uncertainty over the recognition of Sputnik V in the West makes life difficult for many Russians. Moreover, avid tourists are not the most affected side. Many Russian citizens have to travel abroad, for example, for work or to visit relatives. Without a European certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 in some EU countries, it is impossible even to dine in a cafe and check into a hotel.

DW found out what opportunities tour operators offer such Russians, and where you can get an injection for free.

Serbia is the most popular among tourists from Russia

Back in April, DW told how tourists from Europe went to Russia to get vaccinated. The incidence in the region was then high, and vaccination at that time was available only to people in greatest need of protection, based on their age, health status or occupation. In Russia, the vaccine was freely available, and there were no queues for it. By September, the situation had changed to the opposite: the demand for vaccine tours to Russia fell, and the Russians themselves became interested in traveling to Europe for the coveted injection.

“In September, regular clients of some travel companies realized that the approval procedure for Sputnik V was being delayed. They turned to these organizations with a request to help them get a WHO-approved vaccine,” Maya Lomidze, head of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), explains how vaccine tours appeared. Together with foreign partners, travel companies decided to organize such trips to countries where vaccination of foreigners is possible.

Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine

Now a Russian tourist can take root without any special obstacles only in three European countries. Serbia ranks first in popularity, followed by Croatia and Greece. It was Serbia that was ahead due to its accessibility: no visa is needed, and the vaccine itself is free. And they actively travel to Croatia for a single-component vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, although they require a visa in this country.

If in September tour operators organized 10-20 vaccine tours a month, by the end of October they began to receive 10-20 applications a day. Demand will not subside until Sputnik V is recognized by WHO or the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Lomidze predicts.

How Russians get vaccinated in Germany

“Those who supply a vaccine that is approved by WHO or the EU countries receive a lot – the opportunity to enter European countries,” explains the popularity of the tours, a representative of the BSI Group, Yvette Verdian. “Someone will be able to visit elderly parents in Europe; children, others constantly fly on business trips … They can’t take tests every three days to visit a restaurant. ” (In Germany, the test is only valid for 24 hours. – Ed.)

Stuttgart Coronavirus Testing Center

BSI Group offers Russians and travel to Germany with the opportunity to get vaccinated. But this is the most expensive and difficult to obtain option. Maya Lomidze says that the very procedure of vaccination there will cost 500-800 euros. In addition, you will have to pay to the translator (in BSI Group this service costs 60 euros). And the prices for accommodation and other services in Germany are higher than in Serbia or Croatia.

The vaccination of foreigners in Germany is not officially approved, although in some cases they do not even ask for a passport before vaccination, the Chaika-Tour company adds. “There is no tourism product for those wishing to be vaccinated in Germany and currently cannot be, since vaccination is not a reason for entering the country,” the travel agency said and added that “people resolve such issues when they have the opportunity.”

“Get vaccinated to make it easier to move around the world”

For example, the Muscovite David Afanasiadi took root with an “opportunity”. The young man told DW that he flew to a business meeting in Monaco. The way to Monaco lies through Nice airport, so he spent a significant part of his time in this French city. From the documents, David had a tourist visa (left from pre-coronavirus times) and a business invitation.

Although by the time of the trip the Muscovite already had a valid certificate of vaccination with “Sputnik V”, he was not abandoned by the desire to be vaccinated with a vaccine recognized in Europe. “It makes no sense to talk about trust in this or that vaccine. I’m not a doctor,” explains David.

Coronavirus vaccination center in France

A local friend helped him to submit an application on the site, and almost immediately they went to the vaccination center. David admits that without a person who speaks French well, he would not have been able to get vaccinated in Nice: filling out a questionnaire and communicating with a doctor requires a good knowledge of the language.

Thanks to a friend, David still managed to get a European vaccination certificate. According to him, those who show a local doctor Sputnik’s certificate from the State Service website are offered to make only one injection with only one BionTech / Pfizer component.

Booster dose in Vienna

Doctor Zaur Mugutdinov from St. Petersburg came to Austria for a short-term internship. In Russia, he had already received both components of Sputnik V (the second was in June), but in Austria it did not matter. After some deliberation, he decided to take the Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Two factors played in favor of this particular drug: it is one-component, and the period of action of the green pass comes faster.

Most cafes in Germany can only be accessed with a vaccination certificate or a certificate of a previous illness.

“It saved me a lot of money on PCR and antigen tests,” says Zaur. “The situation is not easy now, even inside the Schengen area there are border patrols that check QR codes. Well, you can’t get to restaurants and bars without a certificate either.”

After being vaccinated in one of the shopping centers in Vienna, Zaur began traveling every weekend, and in discussions about vaccinations in Russian social networks, he convinces fellow citizens to vaccinate. “Anti-vaccination movements are everywhere, but only here it has become mainstream,” says a resident of St. Petersburg. “Almost the majority of the population is against vaccinations – I have never seen anything like this anywhere.”

