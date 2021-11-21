“I bowed my head lower and lower”: how the brother of the “Titanic” died in the war

On November 21, 1916, the steamer Britannic, the twin ship of the Titanic, sank.

In total, three ships of this class were built: “Olympic”, “Titanic” and “Britannic”, which at the time of commissioning were the largest ships in the world. The Olympic lived the longest life, the Titanic sank on its first voyage, and the Britannic was blown up by a German mine during World War I.

Originally, the Britannic, like the other two ships, was to become a luxury superliner for transporting passengers across the Atlantic. The ship of the White Star Line was launched in February 1914, but due to financial problems, work proceeded slowly until the war finally broke out in August, and the construction of ships for military needs became a priority. Completion was suspended, and in November 1915, the Britannic was requisitioned by the British Admiralty as a hospital ship to help in the Dardanelles operation – the landing of British and French troops on the Gallipoli Peninsula near Istanbul in order to withdraw the Ottoman Empire from the war.

Additional lifeboats were installed on it, the first-class dining room was converted into an operating theater, and Deck B was taken over to accommodate medical personnel. The vessel was painted white with a horizontal green stripe and three red crosses on each side. At the end of 1915, the converted ship was sent from Liverpool to the Aegean Sea. In January 1916, the Entente armies were evacuated from the Turkish coast, and the Britannic did not have time to participate in the regular transport of troops during the famous battle, but still made several flights, transporting the wounded from the Mediterranean to England, and back – new soldiers.

During the next voyage, when the ship was 40 miles from Athens (without a load of wounded), at 8:12 am on November 21, the crew heard a loud explosion. Something struck the Britannic on the starboard side near the bow, between the second and third cargo bays. Bulkhead damage meant that at least five of the front bays would be flooded, but that was not the only setback.

The explosion came at the most inopportune moment, during the shift in boiler rooms, when the watertight doors between them were open.

All three Olympic-class ships were quite reliable, but the engineers were shocked by the sinking of the Titanic, and therefore the Britannic, which was built last, became even more unsinkable. The watertight bulkheads in it rose much higher and passed through the passenger rooms, an additional bulkhead appeared in the engine compartment, bringing the number of watertight compartments to 17. In the area of ​​boiler rooms, the board was made double, and the well at the stern between the superstructure and the poop was blocked.

The ship’s captain Charles Bartlett (nicknamed Charlie Iceberg) ordered a distress signal and the sealed doors closed. The doors between the fifth and sixth boiler rooms remained open, but even with six flooded compartments, the ship could be saved. The situation was aggravated by the open windows: the nurses on decks E and F did not close them, contrary to the existing orders. The ship heeled more and more to starboard, after a quarter of an hour the water splashed at the level of decks E and F and began to flow through the windows.

The entire crew awaited the immediate evacuation of the ship, but since the ship was not far from the island of Kea, the captain ordered to go to him in the hope of landing people ashore. But not all crew members were aware of this – many took their places in the boats and lowered them to sea level.

Seeing that the propellers were still working and sailing on the boat threatened to perish, the descent was stopped, but two boats still ended up in the water. The ship sailed past them slowly, until the men in the boats saw the propellers protruding out of the water due to the forward roll. They pulled on both boats and ground them.

Realizing that the Britannic was doomed and would not make it to Kay, and in order to avoid further deaths from the propellers, the captain ordered the engines to be stopped. By this he saved people in the third boat, which was just approaching the propellers and was ready to share the fate of the first two.

33 minutes after the explosion, Bartlett gave the order to leave the ship. Over the next half hour, more than 600 crew members and about 400 paramedics boarded boats or escaped by swimming from the sinking ship. Among those caught in the water was the captain himself – he was picked up by one of the boats. The ship sank in just 55 minutes, faster than the Titanic.

Violet Jessop, a nurse who was on one of the destroyed boats, described the last minutes of the Britannica as follows: “He bowed his head – gradually lower and lower. All equipment from the decks fell down like children’s toys. Then the ship made a terrible dash, its stern rose hundreds of feet into the air, until, finally, uttering a farewell roar, the ship disappeared under the water, from where the sounds filled with anger were still heard for a long time. It is noteworthy that this was not the first crash for Miss Jessop – four years earlier she had been aboard the Titanic on its first and last voyage.

Another survivor of both crashes, the stoker John Priest, described the Britannic’s demise like this: “Most of us jumped into the water, but that was a bad idea since we were being tightened by the screws. I closed my eyes and mentally said goodbye to life, and at that moment I was hit by a large debris. Everything went black until someone from above pushed the debris away and I came to my senses. I made it in time, because one poor drowning fellow clung to me, and I had to dodge to throw him off, from which he went to the bottom. “

For a long time, the evacuation from the Britannic was considered one of the most successful, almost all of the 30 dead were in the destroyed boats.

One of the authors of this success was named Major Harold Priestley, the chief of the medical service, who commanded part of the operation and did not let more than 50 people on deck with boats at the same time.

A local fishing vessel was the first to arrive on the scene, but larger ships soon arrived, including the HMS Heroic and the HMS Scourge. The two battleships, together with two French tugs, arrived at 10 am and lifted about 800 people on board. They headed to the Greek city of Piraeus, packed with survivors.

For many years, the exact cause of the explosion was unknown, some said that they saw the trail of a torpedo on the starboard side. Only in 2003, divers discovered the remains of a mine anchor covered with sand, apparently set by the German boat U-73.

And although the Britannic became the largest ship to sink during the First World War, its wreck did not cause great casualties. For this reason, the sinking of this ship did not receive as much attention as the disaster of the Luisitania or the Titanic.