“I’m afraid of falling off the podium,” Rihanna admitted that being a billionaire scares her

According to Forbes magazine, Rihanna is the richest singer in the world. Her fortune is estimated at $ 1.7 billion. In an interview with Extra TV, Rihanna admitted that being a billionaire scares her.

Rihanna

“It’s scary. I think about it all the time, – shared Rihanna. – I get scared when a pedestal comes into play and people want to put you on it. I want to feel the ground under my feet, because in this case I can not be afraid to fall. “

Rihanna also touched on the topic of her new album. She promised that the new record will be very different from everything that she has released before. “I’m experimenting,” said the singer. – Music is like fashion. I have to be able to wear whatever I want. This is exactly how I feel about music. So I’m having fun, and this time it will be different. “

Rihanna did not name the exact release date for the new album. Five years have passed since the release of the last album, Anti, and the fans are tired of waiting. Recently, the singer has switched to the development of her empire of fashion and beauty Fenty: under this brand Rihanna successfully produces cosmetics and lingerie. On September 24, the singer Savage x Fenty’s lingerie brand will premiere on Amazon Prime. The show promises to be grandiose, in the spirit of the Victoria’s Secret fashion shows. The music will be provided by Normani, Jazmin Sullivan, Daddy Yankee, Jade Novah, Nas, BIA and Ricky Martin.

