In Africa, mortality from COVID-19 turned out to be lower than in the EU – Gazeta.Ru

Despite the fact that in Africa less than 6% of residents are vaccinated against coronavirus, the death rate from the disease is only 3% of the global number, the agency reports. Associated Press with reference to WHO data.

For comparison, the death rate in the Americas and Europe is 46% and 29% of the global total. Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, currently has nearly 3,000 deaths from a population of 200 million. In the United States, this number of deaths is recorded every two to three days.

Some researchers believe that the reason lies in the fact that the average age of the continent’s population is 20 years, and in Western Europe – 43 years. At the same time, the rates of urbanization are lower in Africa. Other scientists believe there may be other explanations, including genetic causes or past parasitic diseases.

Formerly Hans Kluge, Director of the European Bureau of the World Health Organization (WHO) predictedthat by March about 500 thousand more people could die from the coronavirus in Europe, if the countries of the region do not tighten restrictive measures.

The spread of infection is influenced by factors such as the winter season, inadequate vaccination levels and the regional prevalence of the more contagious “delta” strain, he said.