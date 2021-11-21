In Germany, the lie of the ultra-right about the most important order of Stalin was revealed

https://ria.ru/20211121/stalin-1760051041.html
MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. In Germany, they uncovered the falsification of the German translation of Joseph Stalin’s order No. 0428 of November 17, 1941 on the use of “scorched earth” tactics and found out that right-wing extremists who wanted to justify the actions of Nazi criminals were behind the rewriting of historical events, writes Die Welt. the need to destroy any objects that the Wehrmacht soldiers could use as a refuge. According to the author of the article, Sven Kellerhoff, each regiment was ordered to form special “teams of hunters” of 20 to 30 people. After the war, the historical document was published in Dmitry Volkogonov’s book “Triumph and Tragedy. A Political Portrait of I. V. Stalin,” translated into German, where it was called “The Order of the Torchbearers.” an abbreviated version of the document, and presented passages that were supposedly omitted in translation. According to his version, it read: “Most of those involved in this important state assignment should be disguised in the captured uniform of the German Wehrmacht and the SS troops. This will incite hatred of the Nazi invaders, facilitate the recruitment of partisans behind enemy lines. Attention should be paid that after a punitive expedition “there were still witnesses who would then be able to tell about the” atrocities of the fascists. ” Further, it followed that “it is necessary to spread information among the population that it is the Germans who burn villages and villages in order to punish the partisans.” Joachim Hoffmann is being led nowhere. Scientists who investigated the forgery managed to get acquainted with the original document, in which there was not a word about dressing up Soviet soldiers in the form of an enemy. The purpose of the falsification is to “question the authorship of” the Germans in the atrocities and crimes of wartime. “
