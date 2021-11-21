https://ria.ru/20211121/london-1760012222.html

In London, 30 eco-activists detained, blocking the bridge

London Metropolitan Police have detained 30 eco-activists who have blocked traffic on the Lambeth Bridge, police said. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

2021-11-21T01: 11

LONDON, Nov 21 – RIA Novosti. London Metropolitan Police have detained 30 eco-activists blocking traffic on the Lambeth Bridge, police said earlier on Saturday, activists of the Insulate Britain movement blocked traffic on the Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges. “The Lambeth Bridge has been reopened, 30 arrests have been made …”, the message says. Traffic was also restored in the Vauxhall Bridge area. bridge “is held in solidarity with previously sentenced eco-activists. The London High Court on November 17 sentenced nine eco-activists from the Insulate Britain movement to prison terms of three to six months. during which they regularly blocked traffic on major highways and roads around London. Since then, the police have made nearly 800 arrests. However, the activists were not sentenced to prison terms. Earlier, the British Ministry of Transport received a court ban on the actions of eco-activists blocking traffic on highways. British Interior Minister Priti Patel said she would no longer tolerate “so-called environmentalists who are sucking on police resources.” She announced that the authorities intend to prosecute interference with the work of roads and railways. Insulate Britain spokesman Liam Norton apologized to residents for the inconvenience, but said that they will continue their actions until the government promises that by 2030 will insulate 29 million homes in the UK.

