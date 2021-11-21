https://ria.ru/20211121/london-1760012222.html
In London, 30 eco-activists detained, blocking the bridge
In London, detained 30 eco-activists who blocked the bridge – Russia news today
In London, 30 eco-activists detained, blocking the bridge
London Metropolitan Police have detained 30 eco-activists who have blocked traffic on the Lambeth Bridge, police said. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021
2021-11-21T01: 11
2021-11-21T01: 11
2021-11-21T01: 12
in the world
London
United Kingdom
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598334187_0:552:2660:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2263bbe4a0c75140f9ea5d0595311f12.jpg
LONDON, Nov 21 – RIA Novosti. London Metropolitan Police have detained 30 eco-activists blocking traffic on the Lambeth Bridge, police said earlier on Saturday, activists of the Insulate Britain movement blocked traffic on the Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges. “The Lambeth Bridge has been reopened, 30 arrests have been made …”, the message says. Traffic was also restored in the Vauxhall Bridge area. bridge “is held in solidarity with previously sentenced eco-activists. The London High Court on November 17 sentenced nine eco-activists from the Insulate Britain movement to prison terms of three to six months. during which they regularly blocked traffic on major highways and roads around London. Since then, the police have made nearly 800 arrests. However, the activists were not sentenced to prison terms. Earlier, the British Ministry of Transport received a court ban on the actions of eco-activists blocking traffic on highways. British Interior Minister Priti Patel said she would no longer tolerate “so-called environmentalists who are sucking on police resources.” She announced that the authorities intend to prosecute interference with the work of roads and railways. Insulate Britain spokesman Liam Norton apologized to residents for the inconvenience, but said that they will continue their actions until the government promises that by 2030 will insulate 29 million homes in the UK.
https://ria.ru/20211113/miting-1758932954.html
https://ria.ru/20211120/protestuyuschie-1759921747.html
London
United Kingdom
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598334187_320:597:2255:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cdf6a14ceb72c219e8d6cf432dd27c77.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, London, UK
In London, 30 eco-activists detained, blocking the bridge
Earlier on Saturday, Insulate Britain activists blocked traffic on the Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges. “The Lambet bridge has been reopened, 30 arrests have been made …”, the message says.
Traffic was also restored in the Vauxhall Bridge area.
The High Court of London on November 17 sentenced nine insulate Britain activists who were blocking traffic on highways to prison terms of three to six months.
November 13, 17:53
Ecoactivists rally in Berlin
Over the past months, activists have carried out 18 actions, during which they regularly blocked traffic on the main highways and roads around London. Since then, the police have made nearly 800 arrests. However, the activists were not sentenced to prison terms.
Earlier, the British Ministry of Transport received from the court a ban on the actions of eco-activists blocking traffic on highways. British Interior Minister Priti Patel said she would no longer tolerate “so-called environmentalists who are sucking on police resources.” She announced that the authorities intend to prosecute interference in the work of roads and railways.
Yesterday, 01:37
In the Netherlands, several protesters were injured due to police shots