https://ria.ru/20211121/meksika-1760014387.html

In Mexico, 600 migrants were found in two trucks

In Mexico, 600 migrants were found in two trucks – Russia news today

In Mexico, 600 migrants were found in two trucks

Employees of the National Institute for Migration of Mexico found 600 people from the countries of America, Asia and Africa, illegally crossing the territory of the state of Veracruz, RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

2021-11-21T03: 02

2021-11-21T03: 02

2021-11-21T03: 02

in the world

Mexico

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759673910_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa7d47f7c14c4a5b38cb59289627060.jpg

MEXICO, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Employees of the National Institute for Migration of Mexico found 600 people from the countries of America, Asia and Africa, illegally crossing Mexico in two vans, in the state of Veracruz, who are under administrative procedures. According to the department, among the visitors are citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Cuba El Salvador, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Ecuador, Ghana, India, the Dominican Republic and Cameroon. Depending on the legal status of the detainees, the authorities are ready to offer them assistance in returning or provide the opportunity to stay in Mexico on legal grounds. Mexico has a record 1.7 million people, almost four times more than in the previous period. This comes against the backdrop of a tougher stance by the Mexican authorities towards migrants – organized groups of people are usually dispersed by the security forces, returned to the southern border, or deported without documents. Over the nine months of 2021, more than 190 thousand illegal migrants were identified in Mexico – three times more than a year earlier.

https://ria.ru/20211121/liviya-1760013846.html

Mexico

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759673910_225-0:2956:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86870ef014048f876fb243eb37390755.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, mexico