In Moscow, a drunk driver hit a mother with two children. The baby died – his head was blown off

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-21/v_moskve_pyanyy_voditel_sbil_mat_s_dvumya_detmi_mladenec_pogib_emu_otorvalo_golovu https://www.znak.com/2021-11-21/v_moskve_pyanyy_voditel_sbil_mat_s_dvumya_detmi_mladenec_pogib_emu_otorvalo_golovu 2021.11.21

In New Moscow, a drunken driver of a Gazelle hit a woman with two children, resulting in the death of a baby. The accident occurred on the territory of the Nikolokhovanskaya village of the Sosenskoye settlement.

Moscow Prosecutor’s Office

According to the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate, the driver of the Gazelle car hit a mother and two children, a four-year-old boy and his nine-month-old brother, who was in a wheelchair. The baby died at the scene, the mother and the second child were injured. The Readovka edition clarifies that the baby lost his head at the time of the accident.

“According to preliminary data, the mother and the children walked along the carriageway in the same direction to the traffic. The driver was found to be intoxicated, ”the department said.

GSU TFR in Moscow

According to the data of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow, an elderly woman was also injured in an accident. She is hospitalized. A criminal case was initiated under Part 4 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules of the road by a person driving a car, resulting in the death of a person by negligence”).