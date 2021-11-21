https://ria.ru/20211120/stolknovenie-1759982697.html

In Paris, several people were injured during the action of “yellow vests”

The police use tear gas and batons against hooligans at a protest in Paris, there are victims, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

PARIS, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti, Lyudmila Orishchenko. The police use tear gas and batons against hooligans at a protest in Paris, there are casualties, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. At least two people were injured. From the very beginning, the situation was tense at the procession of “yellow vests” and opponents of sanitary passes. Aggressive people disassemble the trash cans, take out bottles, cans and throw them at law enforcement officials. Oranges are also flying at law enforcement officers. Hooligans set fire to rubbish and wooden boxes where fruit was stored in the already closed shopping arcade on Boulevard Vincent Oriol. Fire broke out in several places. The fire is extinguished by the firefighters who have arrived at the scene.

Tear gas and batons: protests escalated into riots in Paris The procession of “yellow vests” and opponents of sanitary passes in Paris escalated into riots. The police use tear gas and batons against hooligans, there are victims. 2021-11-20T18: 42 true PT0M43S

