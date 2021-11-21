https://ria.ru/20211121/koronavirus-1760029639.html

In Russia, 36 970 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

In Russia, 36 970 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

In Russia, 36 970 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

The number of detected cases of COVID-19 in Russia per day increased by 36,970; the day before it was 37,120, the growth rate was 0.4 percent. RIA Novosti, 21.11.2021

2021-11-21T11: 02

2021-11-21T11: 02

2021-11-21T12: 57

spread of coronavirus

society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755183297_0:151:3072:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_80ec6dab5603ff9fb598b761368ed023.jpg

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. The number of detected cases of COVID-19 in Russia per day increased by 36,970; the day before it was 37,120, the growth rate was 0.4 percent. “Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of & lt; … & gt; – 36,970 in 85 regions, including 2463 (6.7%) actively detected without clinical manifestations “, – said the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection. The largest number of cases in Moscow – 3438 (yesterday – 3239), St. Petersburg – 2496, Moscow region – 1909, Samara region – 1661 and Krasnodar Territory – 989. The smallest number of them in Chukotka – ten, in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (16) and Kalmykia (31). The maximum indicator was recorded on November 6 – 41 335. During the epidemic, the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 9 331 158 people, more than eight million residents of the country recovered. 1252 patients died during the day. previously, there were 1254 deaths – this is an anti-record for the entire period that has been held for the last two days. For all the time, 264 095 people died. In the world, according to the latest WHO data, more than 255 million people have been infected with coronavirus, more than five million patients could not be saved. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

https://ria.ru/20211120/koronavirus-1759964999.html

https://ria.ru/20211120/covid-1759966940.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/13/1755183297_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef9f05958b1d4171cf1f3a7e7ad9d940.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia