In Russia, there will be new grounds for the deprivation of passports

Russians will be deprived of passports for identifying various inaccurate information

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

The government of the Russian Federation has submitted to the State Duma a bill that would deprive foreign passports for revealing inaccurate information or for the loss of Russian citizenship. The State Duma has already considered the bill in the first reading.

“The law proposes to fix an exhaustive list of grounds for recognizing foreign passports as invalid. The absence of such a list is a serious corruption-generating factor. For example, officials at checkpoints can abuse their position, taking advantage of legal uncertainty, “said Anatoly Vyborny, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Security and Anti-Corruption Committee, in a conversation with Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

It is noted that the adoption of the law will ensure the impossibility of committing offenses using invalid documents. “With regard to any passport, it will be clearly established whether it is valid or not,” concluded Vyborny.

Earlier, the State Duma considered amendments to the law “On the procedure for leaving the Russian Federation.” According to the new amendments, passports will begin to be taken from citizens who do not pay various fines, alimony or loans.