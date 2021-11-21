In Switzerland, six women were injured after the fall of a huge New Year’s star – Gazeta.Ru

In a shopping center in Switzerland, six women were injured when a New Year’s decoration fell from 10 meters. This is reported by the edition Luzerner Zeitung…

A Christmas star fell from the ceiling onto the people below. Two people were seriously injured, and four more were of mild severity. The victims were taken to the hospital, and the shopping center was evacuated.

The police launched an investigation into the incident.

At the beginning of this year, a man on a bet climbed on a New Year’s tree on a square in the town of Lyubim, Yaroslavl Region, and fell from it, damaging garlands and toys. A video was published on social networks, which captured a man climbing onto a live Christmas tree standing in the city square and reaching the star. After that, he falls from the tree, blowing away decorations and garlands. The tree itself goes out at the same time.

Before reportedthat two people were injured when part of a New Year’s decoration fell in Petrozavodsk.