In the Netherlands and Guadeloupe – riots in connection with the measures of the authorities

In the Netherlands, for the second night in a row, mass protests against the restrictive measures of the authorities in connection with the COVID-19 epidemic escalated into riots. The police detained about 30 people, there are injured among the law enforcement officers.

The most massive protests took place in The Hague. Radical demonstrators set fire to bicycles and scooters, threw stones at police officers, and blew up firecrackers. The police used water cannons. Riots also broke out in Rotterdam on Saturday night, after which about 50 people were detained.

In the Netherlands, due to the increase in the number of coronavirus infections, a partial lockdown has been introduced, in particular, the work of bars, restaurants and shops is limited, it is forbidden to gather in groups of more than 4 people without good reason.

Protests against the restrictions are taking place in other EU countries as well. A massive rally of opponents of the lockdown took place yesterday in Vienna – tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against the decision of the Austrian authorities from November 22 to restrict free movement for approximately 20 days and close all entertainment establishments, cafes and restaurants for both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated. A massive protest action was also held in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

The French authorities sent a special police squad to the island of Guadeloupe, located in the West Indies, off the coast of South America. It has the status of an overseas department of France. Riots broke out there, accompanied by arson and, according to several reports, shooting at police officers. A curfew has been imposed on the island. Protesters are protesting against measures similar to those introduced in mainland France, in particular against the use of so-called COVID passports and the mandatory vaccination of medical workers.

With the onset of the cold season, the number of new infections in many EU countries is growing rapidly. Mortality is on average several times lower than last year, which may be due to the effect of vaccination. However, a number of countries are reiterating the threat of overwhelming the health care system due to an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization. Unlike last year, most countries refrain from lockdowns, imposing restrictions primarily on the unvaccinated.

In Russia (taking into account the annexed Crimea), over 36 thousand new cases of infection have been recorded over the past day, and, according to official data, 1252 patients with COVID-19 have died. The numbers have remained relatively stable for several weeks now. In terms of the absolute number of deaths from coronavirus per day, Russia is now in one of the first places in the world, on some days it is in first place.