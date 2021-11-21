https://ria.ru/20211121/rotterdam-1760013698.html
In the Netherlands, three people were wounded at a rally
In the Netherlands, three people were wounded at a rally
Three people were wounded in riots that broke out on Friday during protests against restrictive measures on coronavirus in Rotterdam, … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
PARIS, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Three people were shot and wounded in riots that broke out on Friday during protests against the restrictive measures on coronavirus in Rotterdam, police said. new restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, which erupted into unrest. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers and fired fireworks in their direction. Seven people were injured due to warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters. Police have detained more than 50 people. Dutch Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week that the Dutch authorities have decided to introduce a number of restrictive measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, they will be in effect until December 4. pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars now close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons are open until 18.00. Sports events are held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.
“Three rioters were shot and wounded. They are still in the hospital,” the police said in a statement.
Law enforcers are investigating under what circumstances the police opened fire and whether the injuries were inflicted by police bullets.
On Friday, protests took place in Rotterdam against new restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, which resulted in riots. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers and fired fireworks in their direction. Seven people were injured due to warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters. The police detained more than 50 people.
Shops and supermarkets selling essential goods, pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars now close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons are open until 18.00. Sports events are held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.
