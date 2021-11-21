https://ria.ru/20211121/rotterdam-1760013698.html

In the Netherlands, three people were wounded at a rally

In the Netherlands, three people received gunshot wounds at a rally – Russia news today

In the Netherlands, three people were wounded at a rally

Three people were wounded in riots that broke out on Friday during protests against restrictive measures on coronavirus in Rotterdam, … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

2021-11-21T02: 04

2021-11-21T02: 04

2021-11-21T05: 29

in the world

rotterdam

mark rutte

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/15/1760013445_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e609939c742ae3f562be0801081762a7.jpg

PARIS, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Three people were shot and wounded in riots that broke out on Friday during protests against the restrictive measures on coronavirus in Rotterdam, police said. new restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, which erupted into unrest. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers and fired fireworks in their direction. Seven people were injured due to warning shots fired by the police during the dispersal of protesters. Police have detained more than 50 people. Dutch Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week that the Dutch authorities have decided to introduce a number of restrictive measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, they will be in effect until December 4. pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars now close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons are open until 18.00. Sports events are held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the social distancing rule of 1.5 meters re-entered into force, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible.

https://ria.ru/20211120/niderlandy-1759921176.html

rotterdam

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/15/1760013445_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b15512169c1384c82e013bd6a07ef0a8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, rotterdam, mark rutte