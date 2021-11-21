https://ria.ru/20211121/otrvalenie-1760084485.html
In the Rostov region will check the meat, which could have poisoned the family
In the Rostov region, they will check the meat that the family could have poisoned with – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
In the Rostov region will check the meat, which could have poisoned the family
Experts took samples of homemade meat, which, according to one version, could have caused family poisoning in the Oktyabrsky district of the Rostov region, reported … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
2021-11-21T21: 19
2021-11-21T21: 19
2021-11-21T21: 19
incidents
Rostov region
October district
health – society
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156344/48/1563444870_0:193:3077:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_b605b356c7a3c8021a7bd11cb6ea294a.jpg
ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 21 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Experts took samples of homemade meat, which, according to one version, could have caused family poisoning in the Oktyabrsky district of the Rostov region, a source in the regional emergency services told RIA Novosti. Earlier, a representative of SUSK for the region said that on Sunday they died in a foster family in the village of Bessergenevskaya two girls, seven and eight years old. Two more children from this family and their parents ended up in intensive care “with signs of poisoning with an unknown substance.” a criminal case was initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence of two or more persons” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
https://ria.ru/20211120/mladenets-1759996669.html
Rostov region
October district
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156344/48/1563444870_348 0:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dd365bf8a62b0737aa1956c2f0d57228.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, rostov region, october district, health – society, russia
In the Rostov region will check the meat, which could have poisoned the family