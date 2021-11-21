https://ria.ru/20211121/otrvalenie-1760084485.html

In the Rostov region will check the meat, which could have poisoned the family

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 21 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Experts took samples of homemade meat, which, according to one version, could have caused family poisoning in the Oktyabrsky district of the Rostov region, a source in the regional emergency services told RIA Novosti. Earlier, a representative of SUSK for the region said that on Sunday they died in a foster family in the village of Bessergenevskaya two girls, seven and eight years old. Two more children from this family and their parents ended up in intensive care “with signs of poisoning with an unknown substance.” a criminal case was initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence of two or more persons” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

