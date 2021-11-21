    In the Rostov region will check the meat, which could have poisoned the family

    By
    Cornelius Chandler
    -
    0
    13

    https://ria.ru/20211121/otrvalenie-1760084485.html

    In the Rostov region will check the meat, which could have poisoned the family

    In the Rostov region, they will check the meat that the family could have poisoned with – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

    In the Rostov region will check the meat, which could have poisoned the family

    Experts took samples of homemade meat, which, according to one version, could have caused family poisoning in the Oktyabrsky district of the Rostov region, reported … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021

    2021-11-21T21: 19

    2021-11-21T21: 19

    2021-11-21T21: 19

    incidents

    Rostov region

    October district

    health – society

    Russia

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

    / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156344/48/1563444870_0:193:3077:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_b605b356c7a3c8021a7bd11cb6ea294a.jpg

    ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 21 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Experts took samples of homemade meat, which, according to one version, could have caused family poisoning in the Oktyabrsky district of the Rostov region, a source in the regional emergency services told RIA Novosti. Earlier, a representative of SUSK for the region said that on Sunday they died in a foster family in the village of Bessergenevskaya two girls, seven and eight years old. Two more children from this family and their parents ended up in intensive care “with signs of poisoning with an unknown substance.” a criminal case was initiated under the article “Causing death by negligence of two or more persons” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

    https://ria.ru/20211120/mladenets-1759996669.html

    Rostov region

    October district

    Russia

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    2021

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    news

    ru-RU

    https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

    RIA News

    internet-group@rian.ru

    7 495 645-6601

    FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

    https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

    https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156344/48/1563444870_348 0:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dd365bf8a62b0737aa1956c2f0d57228.jpg

    incidents, rostov region, october district, health – society, russia

    In the Rostov region will check the meat, which could have poisoned the family

    Source link

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here