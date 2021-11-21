in the United States associate “plans of invasion” of Russia in Ukraine with a cold snap – RT in Russian

US intelligence officials say the likelihood of a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine “grows as the weather gets colder,” CBS reported, citing unnamed officials.

According to the channel, “the invasion depends on the weather” and “can happen within a few weeks.”

Earlier, The New York Times, citing American and European sources, reported that the United States had warned its allies in Europe about the risk of a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine.

The publication notes that Washington is pushing European countries to develop a package of “economic and military measures” to “contain Moscow.”

The Axios portal also reported that US Senator Robert Menendez, the head of the International Affairs Committee, made a proposal on sanctions against Russia in the event of an “invasion of Ukraine.”

Political scientist Vladimir Shapovalov and researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Konstantin Blokhin, in an interview with RT, explained the publications of Western media about the risk of “Russia’s invasion” of Ukraine.

In their opinion, such publications are aimed at shaping public opinion in Western countries and putting pressure on Western European governments.

“Everything is done according to a simple formula: accusations, sanctions, after the sanctions – again provocations, again accusations and again leverage on Russia. The formula is as simple as day, ”Blokhin noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the assumptions about the alleged preparation of the Russian side for the invasion, said that he had not heard about “these alarmist statements.”