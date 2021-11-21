In Vladivostok, during bad weather, the movement of heavy trucks will be banned and the passage of Captain Shefner will be limited – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

From 19:00 Sunday, November 21, and until the end of the bad weather in Vladivostok, restrictions on the entry into the city and the movement of heavy trucks on it will be in effect – the heads of transport enterprises and the port have been sent corresponding notifications. The descent to Captain Shefner will be closed, the mayor’s office said.

“All life support services are on high alert, teams of road workers and units of snow removal equipment have been formed. They will be involved in work around the clock “, – said Deputy Head of Vladivostok, Head of the Department of Roads and Improvement Nikolay Zaitsev…

The Vladivostok Electricity Network Enterprise (MUPV “VPES”) also operates in high alert mode.

According to updated data, rain and snow in the city will begin tonight, November 21.

The approximate amount of precipitation is 30-45 mm, the height of the snow cover is 4-6 cm. The fallout of precipitation will be accompanied by ice-rime phenomena (adhesion of snow on wires and trees, ice in places, ice on roads), wind 18-23 m / s, on Monday night and Monday morning – in gusts up to 25-30 m / s.

Residents and guests of Vladivostok are advised to be extremely careful during a cyclone. If possible, tomorrow, November 22, it is worth giving up trips around the city.

Citizens are asked to report all violations in the work of the city economy to the operative duty officer of the Unified Duty Dispatch Service of the city by phone: 2222-333.