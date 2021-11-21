in Vladivostok, the snow promised by forecasters began (PHOTO; UPDATED) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Sunday evening, November 21, as forecasters predicted, it started snowing in Vladivostok. Situation on the roads is still calm, no icing is observed, but there is slush on the roads. In different parts of the city, there are containers with sand, which motorists can sprinkle on slippery sections of the road on their own. The equipment, prepared by the administration to deal with the consequences of bad weather, only appeared on the roads of the city at about 19:30.

Snow started in Vladivostok at about 16:30. At first, snowflakes were rare, but by 17:30 the precipitation was more confident.

The city’s road services prepared in advance for the bad weather this time. In the area of ​​Sakhalinskaya, 4a and 54, Borisenko, 98, tanks of sand were installed so that motorists could sprinkle dangerous descents and ascents. True, there are no snow-removing machines and equipment with reagents at their posts so far. They are likely to appear when precipitation intensifies. But there are already traffic jams.

19:30: At about 19:00, the VL.ru correspondent found the equipment in the parking lot of the Primorsky Territory government and at the base (Korabelnaya Naberezhnaya, 1). At 19:27 the first piece of equipment set off in the direction of Sukhanov – the process of cleaning the city was launched.

We will remind, according to forecasts of weather forecasters, bad weather will last until 22-23 hours on Monday, November 22. Sleet is expected in the city, rain on Monday morning and afternoon, rain and snow, turning into snow from the second half of the day. From 7 am to 7 pm on Monday, the snow will be heavy at times.

Equipment has been prepared to combat precipitation in Vladivostok – 120 vehicles will operate around the clock. From 19:00 Sunday until the end of precipitation, the entry of heavy vehicles into Vladivostok will be limited. The descent from Captain Shefner will also be closed.

Kindergartens and schools during bad weather will work as usual, but at the request of parents, children can stay at home. Skipping classes on a snowy day will not be considered truancy.