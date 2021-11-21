Intelligence of Ukraine named the timing of the alleged invasion of Russia

Foreign media publications about the buildup of troops on the border began to appear in October. One of the latest, an article by La Reppublica, was commented on this week by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She denied the statement about the creation of a Russian military base 260 km from the border with Ukraine and stated that the Ministry of Defense would redeploy the Russian military on its territory, which did not violate the requirements of international obligations.