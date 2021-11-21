Intelligence Service of Ukraine: Russia Prepares to Attack in Winter 2022 | News from Germany about Ukraine | Dw

Russia has concentrated more than 92 thousand troops near the borders of Ukraine, and is preparing for an attack, which may take place in late January – early February 2022. Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, spoke about this in an exclusive interview published by the Military Times on Sunday, November 21.
According to him, the attack will include artillery and armored attacks, followed by landing strikes in Odessa and Mariupol, as well as the invasion of small forces through Belarus. Budanov believes the attack will be far more devastating than anything previously seen in the conflict that began in 2014 and cost some 14,000 Ukrainians the lives of.
Psychological attack
The invasion will be preceded by a series of ongoing psychological operations aimed at destabilizing Ukraine and undermining its ability to fight. “They want to provoke riots through protests and rallies that show that people are against the government,” Budanov said.
These efforts, he said, include ongoing protests against COVID-19 vaccinations, which were organized by Russia. Moscow is also trying to foment unrest by speculating on economic and energy supply problems. In addition, Russia is actively stirring up anti-government sentiments in connection with the incident, dubbed “Wagnergate”. We are talking about the failed operation of the special services of Ukraine, trying to lure into the country about 30 members of the Russian PMC Wagner responsible for the hostilities in the Donbass. Russian psychological operations are used to show that “our authorities have betrayed the people,” Budanov is sure. The ongoing border conflict between Poland and Belarus, which is trying to send refugees to Europe via Polish territory, is also part of these efforts, he said.
US intelligence also warns of winter
According to Budanov, the assessments of the US and Ukrainian intelligence regarding the timing of the Russian attack are very similar. Earlier on Saturday, November 20, the American media company CBS reported that US intelligence is warning European allies of the threat of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the likelihood of which increases as the weather gets colder. The invasion could happen within a few weeks if there is no Western intervention, according to American intelligence.
It is not the first time that Russia has concentrated its military forces on the Ukrainian border. The last time this happened was in the spring of 2021 and also caused serious concern in the world. But if the events in the spring were regarded as a show of force, then the current situation may be preparation for the actual invasion of Donbass in eastern Ukraine, the US intelligence services believe.
Moscow and the Pentagon declined to comment
The Russian embassy did not respond to the Military Times’ request for comment on the interview with the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service, but Moscow has consistently denied such accusations, calling them provocative. The Pentagon also declined to comment on Budanov’s assessments of the timing and nature of any potential Russian attack, pointing to statements made by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
The US continues to see “anxious Russian behavior,” Austin said. Meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov, the Pentagon chief not only reaffirmed his unshakable support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, but also expressed concern about Russia’s destabilizing activities. “We do not know exactly what Mr Putin is up to,” Lloyd Austin said.
A year under the sign of Euromaidan
A year under the sign of Euromaidan
For hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, 2014 began on Maidan – Independence Square in Kiev. And millions of Ukrainian citizens have empathized with them for many weeks. Peaceful protests against the Viktor Yanukovych regime and for the European course of Ukraine escalated into bloody clashes between Euromaidan participants and the armed security forces.
Heavenly Hundred
Heavenly Hundred
During the clashes on the Maidan, about a hundred people were killed by sniper bullets. In the photo is Serhiy Nigoyan, who died on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, January 22.
Flight of Yanukovych
Flight of Yanukovych
At a time when blood was shed and shots were fired on Maidan on February 18-20, the Foreign Ministers of Poland and Germany, as well as a representative of the French Foreign Ministry, were negotiating with President Yanukovych and the leaders of the Ukrainian opposition. On February 21, the parties signed an agreement to resolve the crisis. However, after that Yanukovych left Ukraine in a hurry and took refuge in Russia.
Annexation of Crimea
Annexation of Crimea
At a time when the Ukrainians were mourning the dead, detachments of “green men” appeared in Crimea – as it turned out later, these were the Russian military. In this photo by DW correspondent, taken on March 3, a Ukrainian soldier kisses his bride, while soldiers of another state are on duty at the entrance to the garrison in Perevalnoye. On March 16, a “referendum” was held in Crimea. Later, Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation.
Separatism according to the Russian scenario
Separatism according to the Russian scenario
Despite threats from the West to impose sanctions on the Russian Federation, Russian President Putin and the self-proclaimed leaders of Crimea signed an agreement on the annexation of the peninsula to Russia. Meanwhile, in the east of Ukraine, under the pretext of oppression of the Russian-speaking population, supporters of the disconnection of Donbass from Ukraine have become more active. Aggressive pro-Russian separatists began to seize power in the region.
President and Commander-in-Chief
President and Commander-in-Chief
In the context of the escalation of the armed confrontation in the Donbass, funded by Moscow, a new president was elected in Ukraine on May 25. In fact, Petro Poroshenko took over this post at the height of an undeclared war. The “anti-terrorist operation” launched in April against separatists in eastern Ukraine was supposed to last a matter of hours, not months, Poroshenko said during the election campaign.
Suffering Association Agreement
Suffering Association Agreement
On June 27, 2014 in Brussels, the Ukrainian president signed the economic part of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, the refusal to sign which, in fact, caused the start of the Euromaidan in November last year. The political part of this agreement, which refers to respect for democratic values and human rights, entered into force on November 1, 2014.
The plane crash that shook the world
The plane crash that shook the world
The world became aware of the scale of hostilities in eastern Ukraine when on July 17 a Malaysian Boeing liner was shot down over the territory controlled by the DPR separatists, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 283 passengers and 15 crew members were killed. The OSCE specialists did not immediately manage to get to the crash site due to the fact that they were obstructed by the separatists.
Escape from war
Escape from war
Since the beginning of the conflict in Donbass, more than one million people have been forced to leave this territory. Such data are provided in the report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs dated December 12, 2014. Among those who were forced to leave their homes, about 542 thousand remained in Ukraine and almost 568 thousand refugees left its borders.
New parliament
New parliament
On October 26, 2014, early elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held. The Ukrainian parliament has never been so pro-European: the majority was formed by the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, the People’s Front, Samopomich, the Radical Party and Batkivshchyna. For the first time, the communists did not pass. However, will the parliament, which, along with the Maidan activists, include those against whom they fought, will be effective?
Reformed government
Reformed government
A defining feature of the government of Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk was the presence of foreign ministers. Natalya Yaresko (left) from the United States, Alexander Kvitashvili from Georgia and Lithuanian Aivaras Abromavichius (top left) received Ukrainian citizenship in order to carry out difficult but necessary reforms together with other members of the Cabinet.
War on the shoulders of volunteers and volunteers
War on the shoulders of volunteers and volunteers
The numerous blows that fell to the lot of Ukraine in 2014 brought Ukrainians together more than ever. The civil society that began during the Euromaidan days has been the driving force behind important transformations. And the support of caring people, both from Ukraine itself and from abroad, helped and still helps to endure the hardships of the war not only for soldiers, but also for the civilian population.
Minsk agreements
Minsk agreements
Thanks to the mediation of Germany and France, in February 2015, for the second time, peace agreements were signed in the capital of Belarus. The talks in Minsk were attended by, among others, the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. The parties agreed on an armistice from February 15 with the subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the front line. However, due to the actions of the separatists, the world was again under threat.
Debaltsevo
Debaltsevo
Despite the new ceasefire agreement, pro-Russian separatists captured the city of Debaltseve, and the Ukrainian military had to leave the territory. According to the General Staff, more than 90 soldiers were taken prisoner during the battles in Debaltseve, more than 150 were wounded.
In memory of the victims
In memory of the victims
On February 20, 2015, Ukrainians honored the memory of the heroes of the “Heavenly Hundred” – Euromaidan participants who died during the bloody events in Kiev in February 2014. It was these events that led to the flight of representatives of the previous government from the country and the victory of the pro-European movement.
Author: Tatiana Bondarenko, Maxim Filimonov