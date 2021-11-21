“It Saved Me” – Megan Fox on how motherhood helped her find herself

Megan Fox admitted that motherhood helped her find her purpose. The 35-year-old actress and mother of three sons spoke about this in an interview with the Washington Post.

“It honestly saved me,” Fox says, referring to the birth of their first child in 2012. – I had to escape. I was confused and tried to understand what purpose I was pursuing in this terrible, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that Hollywood was at the time. “

According to the actress, having and raising children helped her develop empathy: “Motherhood gave me the fertile soil that I needed to become someone special.”

At the same time, due to the birth of children, Fox had to take a long break in his career. “Pregnancy is unforgivable for an actress,” says Megan. – In the frame you can not appear pregnant. When a baby is born, they are in no hurry to invite you to the shooting, fearing that frequent breaks for feeding the baby will cost them money. “

“Hollywood isn’t ready for women to have a love life and kids,” Fox adds. – There is a strange thing in this industry: after giving birth to a child, they say to you: “Well, are you giving up? Are you just a mom now? ”There is pressure that creates feelings of guilt. As a result, you are in a rush to get out of maternity leave to please these people. I don’t know how this can be changed. But I am glad that more and more women in Hollywood are getting high positions, and with them control and power. I hope that the changes will not be long in coming. Patriarchy has reigned in Hollywood for too long. “

Recall that Fox has three sons – eight-year-old Noah, seven-year-old Bodie and four-year-old Jornie – from actor Brian Austin Green. The actress was with him for 16 years until she met rapper Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly. According to Megan, she immediately realized that Colson was her soul mate.

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I thought, ‘I know you. I’ve known you in so many different forms, in so many different lives, “” Fox confessed. The actress plunged headlong into a new romance and even got a tattoo dedicated to Coulson. On Megan’s collarbone was the inscription el pistolero, which means “bandit” in Spanish. Fox is not embarrassed by the fact that Baker is addicted to drugs. Recently, the singer began to go to therapy and wants to get rid of the addiction forever.

Photo: Legion-Media