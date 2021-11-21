Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to live together and are looking for a home in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez / Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, have a growing relationship. And if it goes on like this, then the wedding of the couple really will not keep itself waiting long. In the meantime, the lovers are choosing a family nest for themselves. Yesterday, the couple was filmed in Los Angeles’ exclusive Holmby Hills, where they were looking for a house to buy.

They were particularly fond of one $ 65 million mansion, sources said. The nearly 3,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and even a bowling alley.

It is worth noting that until recently, Lopez, according to insiders, was looking for a new home in Los Angeles for herself and the children (the star has a 12-year-old son Max and daughter Emma from a marriage to Mark Anthony) in order to live next to Ben – before Jennifer spent most of her time in Miami. But it seems that the lovers changed their plans and decided to live together.

Jennifer and Ben spend almost every night together when they are not busy at work. They plan to move in very soon,

– shared the source.

They say that the couple plans to spend the rest of their lives together, and Ben is even getting ready to propose to Jennifer. 20 years ago, the couple was already engaged, but then it never came to a wedding. Will they go together down the aisle this time, time will tell.

They are just happy that they found each other and discovered true love that most people can only dream of.

– said an anonymous source.