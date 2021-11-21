Jennifer Lopez doesn’t mind getting married for the fourth time

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

All those who are not indifferent to the reunion this spring, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, 17 years after their breakup in the early 2000s, are wondering if this is a PR move, and journalists do not lose the opportunity to ask the couple questions on a topic of interest and get, if not an answer, then at least a hint on their future plans. The filming of Jennifer’s movie Marry Me, where she plays a singer who has already been married several times, is a great occasion. Discussing the new project in an interview with Today, Jennifer said that despite three divorces she was not disappointed in the idea of ​​marriage: “Even after what I have experienced, I still believe in marriage, and one hundred percent.” Recall that her first husband was the actor Ojani Noah – their union lasted from 1997 to 1998. Jay Lo’s second husband – from 2001 to 2003 – was choreographer Chris Judd. And she was married to musician Mark Anthony from 2004 to 2014. However, when asked about her willingness to go down the aisle for the fourth time, Jennifer admitted that she was an incorrigible romantic and replied: “I don’t know. I believe so. “

Let’s not be cunning, Bennifer’s reunion is the hope of all once happy, but broken up couples that you can still enter the same river twice, so all the broken hearts of the world seem to be interested in their wedding. And J.Lo’s answer reassures them: “I am the same person as everyone else. I have had ups and downs, I made mistakes, but I am really proud of who I am today and where I came – as a person, as a mother, as an artist. So yeah, it’s okay. ”

Recall that back in June, on the eve of Jennifer’s birthday, insiders from the couple’s entourage told the press that Ben was preparing to propose to her. And although these assumptions turned out to be rumors, fans of the star union do not lose hope: recall that the lovers were already engaged in 2002, but the day before the wedding in the fall of 2003, they canceled the engagement, and now they have managed to smooth out the rough edges and solve the problems of the past.