Jennifer Lopez is going to marry Ben Affleck

After Jennifer Lopez returned to Ben Affleck nearly 20 years later, everyone is eagerly awaiting their engagement announcement. And, it seems, it didn’t take long before that.

The day before, Jay Lo became guests on the Today show. In it, the singer spoke frankly about her plans for a happy future with Ben Affleck. When the host asked if she was ready to marry again, the singer gave a positive answer. “I don’t know, probably yes. You know I’m an incorrigible romantic, ”Lopez replied.

Note that for the singer, a possible marriage with Ben Affleck will be the fourth. “Despite the fact that I have been married several times already, I still believe in a happy future,” she admitted.

Recall that Lopez was married to Ojani Noah, Chris Judd and Mark Anthony. With the latter, she brings up twins – Max and Emme. In recent years, the singer met with Alex Rodriguez, but this year the couple broke up immediately after the engagement.