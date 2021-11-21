Jessica Biel talked about raising her two sons with Justin Timberlake: “It’s a crazy adventure.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Last summer, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake became parents for the second time. For a long time, the spouses hid the news of the birth of the baby, as well as the fact of waiting for replenishment in the family. And only a few months after the birth of their son, they confirmed this news.

The other day, 39-year-old Bill became a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres show, in which she gave a rare comment on the upbringing of two sons: six-year-old Silas and nine-month-old Phineas. As the actress admitted, it is not easy for her with children.

One very wise friend of mine said: “One is a lot. Two is a thousand.” This is how I feel. One is here, the other is there. It’s a crazy, frantic adventure

Jessica Biel with her son Silas

However, despite the turmoil, Jessica confesses that her sons are amazing children.

It’s so great to see them together. Each of them thinks that the other is funny. Silas is an actor, he wants to joke and loves attention, so Fin looks only at him. Everything Silas does is fun, and so is Fin. So they just laugh at each other all day long

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Timberlake, 40, admitted that after the birth of their second son, their life changed with Jessica, since now they devote all their free time to children, and not to each other:

We don’t see each other anymore He joked.

The details of Phineas’ birth are still unknown. Jessica’s pregnancy just happened during the quarantine period, when everyone sat at home and did not appear in public. Ellen DeGeneres let it slip that she saw pregnant Beale when she was videotaped with Timberlake.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake generally lead a closed lifestyle and rarely show their eldest son on social networks (while they completely hide his face). They have not yet presented the younger one to the public.