Johnny Depp complained about the boycott by Hollywood

The movie “The Great” (Minamata) with Johnny Depp, which premiered at the Berlinale in 2020, has already been shown in Russia, but the American premiere date has not yet been set – MGM is clearly in no hurry.

The director of the film, Andrew Levitas, has already complained about what is happening, saying that the studio’s behavior is associated with the scandalous image of Johnny Depp, who became a victim of a bloodthirsty “cancellation culture” after the resonant divorce from Amber Heard and the subsequent legal showdown.

Now the same idea was voiced by Johnny himself, in an interview with The Sunday Times, complaining that Hollywood is boycotting him. And this applies not only to screenings of films already shot with his participation (Netflix removed all films with Depp from its library, for example), but also new invitations. “For what?” – asks the actor.

We will remind, earlier Depp was fired from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently able to win a trial against Amber Heard. Soon after that, among filmmakers, it seemed that a warming began in relation to Depp. True, we are talking only about Europe so far: at the festivals in San Sebastian and in Karlovy Vary, they decided to honor him. Which, of course, instantly aroused the ire of the feminist filmmakers.