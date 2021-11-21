Kazakhstan announced the start of production of the Barys 6X6 wheeled combat vehicle

Production of the Barys 6X6 multipurpose armored vehicle began in Kazakhstan. This was reported by

Aibek Borisov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering, on his Facebook page.

According to Borisov, the company has mastered a full cycle of armored vehicles production. He did not explain anything about the planned deliveries of armored vehicles to the Kazakh army, but stressed that the Azerbaijani army was showing interest in the armored car.

Fighting wheeled vehicle (BKM) “Barys” 6X6 is the “younger” version of the BKM “Barys” 8X8. In fact, this is a variant of the South African Mbombe armored personnel carrier with enhanced mine protection (up to 10 kg in TNT equivalent). The armor provides protection against small arms, shrapnel and mines.

Can be configured as an armored personnel carrier or as an infantry fighting vehicle armed with a large caliber machine gun, automatic grenade launcher or automatic cannon / remote controlled turret, and it is also possible to mount a 120mm mortar.

The weight of the armored vehicle reaches 22,500 kg. 450 hp engine allows you to reach a maximum speed of 110 km / h. Power reserve – 1000 km. Capacity – 11 people. The vehicle is capable of accommodating the driver, commander, weapons operator and 8 fully equipped infantrymen (with weapons, ammunition and the necessary equipment).