Khlebnikova’s friend spoke about the singer’s condition a few days before the tragedy

A friend of the singer Marina Khlebnikova, songwriter Dmitry Chizhov told Zvezda about how the singer felt a few days before the tragedy. According to Chizhov, the artist did not have any depression about which the media write. Khlebnikova had a lot of creative plans, she just returned home from a successful tour.

Recall that on the evening of November 18, a famous artist almost died in a fire. According to law enforcement officers, the fire was in the singer’s bedroom. Five people were evacuated from the blazing apartment, including the performer’s parents and daughter.

Khlebnikova was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the N.V. Sklifosovsky in an extremely serious condition with numerous burns. The singer is now connected to a ventilator.

“There were performances every day. We performed with a joint concert in different departments. We sang “A Cup of Coffee” with her. The pace of the trip was normal, not worn out. She got enough sleep every day, ”Chizhov emphasized.

He stressed that they flew home on the 17th, the day before the tragedy. After that, the friends contacted each other. to resolve organizational issues related to the new trip.

“It turns out that on the 22nd we were supposed to fly to Crimea, events were planned. Now I’m the only one to fly, two of Marina’s concerts have been canceled. ” – said a friend of the performer.

According to him, in the apartment where the tragedy occurred, he was 20 years ago. The dwelling itself consists of two parts, there is an exit to the roof.

“As I understand it, she lived there with her parents, with mom and dad, they are both very elderly. Marina’s daughter and two cats also lived with them, ”said Chizhov.

According to the man, a few hours before the incident, Khlebnikova communicated on social networks with her friend.

“On tour, she did not smoke indoors. She went out into the street. I have never smoked in dressing rooms, in halls, or in hotels. There was no depression. Only striving for the future. She is a strong-willed person. She’s such a kid, not pop. She fights in spirit. Even in this situation, she did not break down, ”concluded a friend of the singer.

Earlier, the media reported that Marina Khlebnikova, injured in a fire in her own apartment, needs donor blood. The singer is in a consistently serious condition. She was diagnosed with burns to the face and body, as well as serious intoxication.