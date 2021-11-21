Kim Kardashian and Leeds helped smuggle Afghan soccer players out. The men’s team also had an event: they organized the match themselves – and went out under the old flag – About the spirit of the times – Blogs

We made the fans happy with the victory.

They regularly try to evacuate athletes from Afghanistan. With the arrival of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization), women’s sports in the country were banned, and women no longer felt safe. Australia then hosted the women’s national team and their families, and Portugal the women’s youth team.

The youth has recently reached the UK. More than 30 football players and their families (about 130 in total) flew to London. The journey was not easy: they first reached Pakistan, received British visas, but then Pakistani visas expired.

Leeds intervened. The club offered to admit the girls to their youth teams so that they would not be sent back to Afghanistan. For several weeks they could not leave until unexpected help came from American superstar Kim Kardashian. The founder of the Tzedek charity, Moshe Margaretten, had previously worked with Kim, so he contacted her personally.

“We phoned in the zoom and maybe an hour later the answer came that Kim was ready to pay for the flight,” says Margaretten.

Leeds CEO Andrea Radrizzani is happy: “The first chapter is written! When they called me and asked to help rescue the youth women’s team from Afghanistan, I didn’t even know where to start. They flew to the UK today. I’m proud to be part of the team that makes this real. Let’s dream that these girls will play for Leeds.

For many years, ex-captain of the national team Khalida Popal has been fighting for the rights of Afghan football players. This time, she again did a great job of transporting the girls to London. “Many of these families fled their homes when the Taliban seized power. Their houses were burned to the ground. Some of their family members died or were captured. The danger and stress were very high. That is why it was important to act quickly to get them out of Afghanistan, ”Popal said.

The men’s team played its first match after the arrival of the Taliban. Sami gathered in Turkey and beat Indonesia

After the change of power, the men’s team is in limbo. Formally, football is not prohibited, but all the main persons of the national team and the federation are abroad. Officials fear the Taliban will not forgive them for developing women’s football in the country in recent years. Only a few days ago the men’s team managed to hold the first friendly match after what happened. The entire organization was taken over by the 31-year-old head coach Anush Dastgir, who lives in the Netherlands.

He agreed with Indonesia to play in Turkish Belek, issued flights, visas, coronavirus tests for players who are scattered around the world. The Afghan federation’s bank account has been frozen, so Dastgir successfully approached FIFA for assistance in financing the trip. The coach also had to transport 200 kg of training equipment himself, and then persuade his son-in-law to help him wash it. He bought balls, appointed referees and promoted the game on personal social media accounts.

“We keep our promise,” the coach wrote on Instagram.

And here is the promise itself, which the coach shared on social networks in October. “I, the technical staff and all the players of the Afghan national team are moving in a certain direction, our path is the first historical presence of Afghan football at the 2023 Asian Championship. I promised you this before and I promise that I stand on it even more. I am currently in contact with FF officials and am working on the preparatory matches for next month and the preparations for the Asian Cup qualifiers, and I promise to continue working with more motivation and enthusiasm. Afghanistan, I owe you. “

Dastgir was born in Kabul, but when the conscientious troops left the country, his family left for Pakistan. He was then several months old. They then moved to India until they settled in Europe.

And now he is doing everything to make the national team return to football as soon as possible. After solving all organizational issues, one of the most difficult remained – under what flag to play. There have already been precedents in cricket when the Taliban disapproved of the use of the old flag by athletes. Even being far beyond the borders of Afghanistan, the risks still remain. Even the anthem is questionable, because the Taliban, due to the ban on music, actually outlawed it.

The New York Times writes that before the match, the teams lined up in the center of the field, and two substitutes unfurled the old green-red-black flag that Dastgir brought with him to Belek. The anthem also sounded. The CCO stadium has agreed on a limit of 600 fans. There were no problems with occupancy, since 300 thousand Afghan refugees and migrants live in Turkey.

Mursal, an 18-year-old student, fled to Turkey four years ago after her father was killed in Afghanistan. At the match, she wrapped herself in an Afghan flag, but refused to give her last name for security reasons. “I want to show that I am Afghan. This is our flag. We have no other, only this flag. And no one can change him, ”said the girl.

There are definitely no other opinions at this stadium.

To their delight, in the 85th minute, Omid Popalzai, who was last seen in the fourth division of Poland, scored the winning goal. And made all the fans happy.

“I’m not afraid of being fired,” says Dastgir. – I am the head coach of the national team of 37 million Afghans. Not the coach of the Taliban or Ghani regime. We never did it for the government. We did it for the people. “