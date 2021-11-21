Kim Kardashian robbers to face trial

Kim Kardashian

Five years have passed since the attack on Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. Since then, the victim has more than once shared her experiences and told how the robbers broke into her room: at gunpoint, Kim was tied up and locked in a bathroom, stealing money and jewelry totaling $ 10 million from her room. Kim then did not suffer physically, but received serious psychological trauma, which forced her to reconsider her lifestyle.

The reality TV stars could not suspect that the story was invented, so they tried to get insurance for 5.6 million dollars. Then the star filed a lawsuit against the slanderers, but the differences were resolved. And now justice has finally overtaken the robbers: five years after the incident and the start of the investigation, 12 suspects were brought forward. The date of the trial is not yet known; they will soon appear before a Paris court. The alleged organizer of the crime, Aomar Ait Hedache, during this time wrote a letter of apology to Kardashian from his prison cell, admitting his guilt and saying that he regretted what he did and caused serious psychological trauma to Kim.