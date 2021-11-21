https://ria.ru/20211121/ucheniya-1760042458.html

Kremlin calls NATO exercise in the Black Sea a heartbreaking spectacle

Ukraine, under the cover of NATO exercises in the Black Sea, is seeking a military solution to its own problems, but it can create another disaster for the whole of Europe, RIA Novosti said on 11/21/2021

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine, under the guise of NATO exercises in the Black Sea, is seeking a military solution to its own problems, but it can create another disaster for the whole of Europe, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program to journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Russia 1 channel. “.” Ukraine, most likely, is seeking another attempt to start a military solution to its own problem. To create another disaster for itself and for everyone in Europe. This is what Ukraine is seeking. NATO exercises, NATO ships in the Black Sea – there are more and more American and British soldiers in the region. This is what Ukraine is striving for. And this, of course, is a heartbreaking spectacle. Because it will entail the most, most serious consequences, “he said Sands.

