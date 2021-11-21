Kristen Stewart repeated the outfit of Princess Diana in 1989 on the set of the film about her (photo)

The actress got used to the role, and from afar she cannot be distinguished from the former daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II.

30-year-old Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart continues to work on the film about Princess Diana, where she plays the late mother of Princes William and Harry in the biopic Spencer, reports The Daily Mail.

Filming takes place in Dülmen, Germany, at the Schloss Marquardt estate, which is supposed to recreate the Sandringham Palace in the film, where the events of the film unfold, showing the three days of 1991. Then, during the Christmas weekend, Princess Diana decided to divorce her 15-year marriage with Prince Charles.

The actress was spotted on set in a checkered tweed jacket, similar to the coat that Diana wore during a visit to Portsmouth in 1989.

With a sleek figure, the screen star paired her chic blazer with a cream blouse and a classic pencil skirt, completing her outfit with monochrome sneakers from Adidas. Thanks to her short, voluminous hairstyle and neutral makeup, Kristen managed to transform into a folk princess.

The scenes are filmed in the fireplace room and on the top floor of a stately German castle.

During the filming of the film, which was written by British screenwriter Stephen Knight (“Peaky Blinders”), the authors have already faced the first criticism. So, experts pointed to the historical inconsistency of the plot. According to royal biographers Robert Jobson and Ingrid Seward, Diana stopped visiting the Sandringham estate several years before the events described in the picture.

The fans of Princess Diana were not delighted either, dissatisfied with the fact that Stewart would play the role of their favorite. However, after the appearance of the first photos of Stewart in the image of Diana, the skeptics quieted down, deciding to wait for the release of the film.

Recall that Prince Harry in an interview with Oprah Winfrey said that he moved the family to the United States so that his wife would not repeat the fate of Princess Diana, who died 23 years ago.