Kristen Stewart replied to fans suggesting to play the Joker: “Let’s do something new.”

Kristen Stewart has responded to the ongoing campaign from fans offering to play the role of the Joker, as opposed to Batman played by Robert Pattinson. They starred in the films “Twilight”, playing the main duo of the vampire franchise – Bella and Edward.

“I love the energy behind this,” Stewart told Variety. “It really was a pretty good idea. I feel like we might be overplaying, but I like this impulse. But let’s think of something else. I don’t mind playing a weird, scary man at all.”

The role of the Joker has been played by many famous actors in the past, including Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. However, this character will not appear in the latest iteration of Gotham, which director Matt Reeves brought to the big screen in Batman. Instead, the Crusader in Pattinson’s Cloak will face off against the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

Stewart has enough worries without DCU to be seen in Spencer, an upcoming multi-award winning biopic about Princess Diana. She will also star in David Cronenberg’s next horror film, Crimes of the Future, opposite Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux.