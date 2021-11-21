https://ria.ru/20211121/kuleba-1760014867.html
Kuleba responded to the new statement of the President of Bulgaria about Crimea
Kuleba responded to a new statement by the President of Bulgaria about Crimea – RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
Kuleba responded to the new statement of the President of Bulgaria about Crimea
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev struck a blow at friendly Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations, calling Crimea Russian. This opinion was expressed on Twitter by the head of the Foreign Ministry … RIA Novosti, 11/21/2021
2021-11-21T03: 31
2021-11-21T03: 31
2021-11-21T03: 31
in the world
Bulgaria
European Union
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ivan abajer
Dmitry Kuleba
rumen radev
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156084/08/1560840891_0-0:820:461_1920x0_80_0_0_bbf4cc5b93d7ddf3893e8b1d12436653.jpg
MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev struck a blow at friendly Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations, calling Crimea Russian. This opinion was expressed on Twitter by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. According to the minister, the Bulgarian leader, with his “reckless sayings”, exposed his country to criticism of the European Union and played into the hands of “Russian propaganda. During the pre-election televised debates, Radev said that “Crimea is Russian at the moment.” After Radev’s first statement about Crimea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador and demanded that the president refute his words. Kiev said that these words “do not contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria and are sharply discordant with the official position of Sofia in support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity “.” Warm and cordial welcome “Head of the Crimean Bulgarian of the national-cultural autonomy Ivan Abazher said that the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev should visit the Russian Crimea, where he will be given a warm and cordial welcome. “Slavic writing and Orthodoxy came from the Balkans. Therefore, it is from the Balkans that the recognition of Crimea as a legal and integral part of Russia should come. If the President of Bulgaria decides to visit the Russian Crimea, I am sure that he will be given a warm and cordial welcome, “Abazher told RIA Novosti.” Absolutely right. ” They expressed their opinion in the comments to the corresponding article. “In principle, he is absolutely right! Crimea is Russian! “, – wrote Ami.” That’s right. And no one can deny that at the moment Crimea is the territory of Russia, “JEFF believes.” Crimea is historically Russian, this is a fact and the issue has been resolved, “Krim summed up.
https://ria.ru/20211106/bolgary-1757866002.html
https://ria.ru/20210826/krym-1747296942.html
https://ria.ru/20210702/ucheniya-1739645340.html
Bulgaria
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156084/08/1560840891_64►:805:556_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9ee40627f97a7fce0d914d13323510.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, bulgaria, the European Union, ukrainian foreign ministry, ivan abazher, dmitry kuleba, rumen radev, russia
Kuleba responded to the new statement of the President of Bulgaria about Crimea
Radev’s statements about Crimea
According to the Ukrainian newspaper Gordon, on Thursday during the pre-election televised debates, Radev said that “Crimea is Russian at the moment.”
November 6, 11:53
“Their own circus reality”: Bulgarians ridiculed Ukraine’s protests over Crimea
Ukraine’s reaction
“Warm and cordial welcome”
August 26, 10:05
“Idiot”: Bulgarians outraged by the call of the Foreign Minister to “de-occupy” Crimea
“Absolutely right”
“In principle, he is absolutely right! Crimea is Russian!” Ami wrote.
“That’s right. And no one can deny that at the moment Crimea is the territory of Russia,” JEFF believes.
“Crimea is historically Russian, this is a fact and the issue has been resolved,” Krim summed up.
July 2, 17:21
Bulgarians quarreled over “blunt NATO exercises” near Crimea