Kuleba responded to the new statement of the President of Bulgaria about Crimea

Kuleba responded to a new statement by the President of Bulgaria about Crimea

Kuleba responded to the new statement of the President of Bulgaria about Crimea

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev struck a blow at friendly Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations, calling Crimea Russian. This opinion was expressed on Twitter by the head of the Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev struck a blow at friendly Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations, calling Crimea Russian. This opinion was expressed on Twitter by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. According to the minister, the Bulgarian leader, with his "reckless sayings", exposed his country to criticism of the European Union and played into the hands of "Russian propaganda. During the pre-election televised debates, Radev said that "Crimea is Russian at the moment." After Radev's first statement about Crimea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador and demanded that the president refute his words. Kiev said that these words "do not contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria and are sharply discordant with the official position of Sofia in support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity "." Warm and cordial welcome "Head of the Crimean Bulgarian of the national-cultural autonomy Ivan Abazher said that the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev should visit the Russian Crimea, where he will be given a warm and cordial welcome. "Slavic writing and Orthodoxy came from the Balkans. Therefore, it is from the Balkans that the recognition of Crimea as a legal and integral part of Russia should come. If the President of Bulgaria decides to visit the Russian Crimea, I am sure that he will be given a warm and cordial welcome, "Abazher told RIA Novosti." Absolutely right. " They expressed their opinion in the comments to the corresponding article. "In principle, he is absolutely right! Crimea is Russian! ", – wrote Ami." That's right. And no one can deny that at the moment Crimea is the territory of Russia, "JEFF believes." Crimea is historically Russian, this is a fact and the issue has been resolved, "Krim summed up.

MOSCOW, November 21 – RIA Novosti. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev struck a blow at friendly Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations, calling Crimea Russian. This opinion was expressed on Twitter by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.
“I will tell Rumen Radev what a drama is: if Russia attacked Bulgaria, grabbed a piece of territory and killed thousands of people,” he wrote.
According to the minister, the Bulgarian leader, with his “rash sayings”, exposed his country to the criticism of the European Union and played into the hands of “Russian propaganda.

Radev’s statements about Crimea

According to the Ukrainian newspaper Gordon, on Thursday during the pre-election televised debates, Radev said that “Crimea is Russian at the moment.”

On Friday, the president noted that “there are realities in politics,” and once again pointed to the Russian ownership of the peninsula. At the same time, he called the return of the region to Russia “a violation of international law.”
Ukraine’s reaction

After Radev’s first statement about Crimea, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador and demanded that the president refute his words.
Kiev said that these words “do not contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria and sharply discord with the official position of Sofia in support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Warm and cordial welcome”

The head of the Crimean Bulgarian national-cultural autonomy Ivan Abazher said that the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev should visit the Russian Crimea, where he will be given a warm and cordial welcome.
“The Slavic script and Orthodoxy came from the Balkans. Therefore, the recognition of Crimea as a legal and integral part of Russia should come from the Balkans. If the President of Bulgaria decides to visit Russian Crimea, I am sure that he will be given a warm and cordial welcome,” told RIA Novosti Abazher.

“Absolutely right”

Readers of the Bulgarian publication Fakty reacted to the statement of the country’s President Rumen Radev, who again called Crimea Russian. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the corresponding article.

“In principle, he is absolutely right! Crimea is Russian!” Ami wrote.

“That’s right. And no one can deny that at the moment Crimea is the territory of Russia,” JEFF believes.

“Crimea is historically Russian, this is a fact and the issue has been resolved,” Krim summed up.

