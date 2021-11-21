Laurence’s fall, Travota’s shameful mistake, Jolie’s kiss: Oscar’s top scandalous moments

The most recent Oscar scandal that happened before the ceremony. In early March 2021, director of the drama Never, Rare, Sometimes, Always, Eliza Hittman, received an unexpected letter from film academic Keith Merrill. In it, the director admitted that, because of his religious beliefs, he would fundamentally not watch a picture that reveals the topic of teenage abortions.

The fact is that the Oscar-nominated drama Never, Rare, Sometimes, Always tells the story of two teenage girlfriends who are forced to travel from a small town to New York City in order to terminate an unwanted pregnancy of one of the girls resulting from the experience of violence.

In his letter, Merrill not only announced his refusal to watch the film, but also condemned the Hittman project. “Hello Emma! I got the screener, but as a Christian father of 8 and 39 grandchildren and a proliferator rights advocate, I have ZERO interest in watching a woman cross the country to kill her unborn child. 75 million of us consider abortion to be an atrocity (which it is). There is nothing heroic about a mother putting in so much effort to kill her child. Think about it!” – wrote the film academician.

Hittman accompanied the screenshot of the letter with her own commentary. “The whole last year has been devoted to promoting the film. I talked a lot with teenagers and with a family planning organization. Last night I received such a harsh reminder that the film academy is still painfully monopolized by elderly white male Puritans. I wonder how many more voting members of the film academy will not see the film, ”said the director.

