Lithuania offered to place migrants in Ukraine or Moldova – Gazeta.Ru

Former Foreign Minister, former Lithuanian ambassador to Ukraine and Belarus, Petras Vaitiekunas, proposed to place migrants who are on the border of Belarus and the EU, in Ukraine or in Moldova, reports RIA News”…

“We cannot allow human deaths to shake the European value foundations. One way or another, we must either send them from there, or receive them, or ask our friends somewhere in Ukraine and Moldova to take them to some of our camps, ”Vaitiekunas said in an interview with the Lithuanian TV channel Info TV.

He stressed that people should not die of cold on the border with the EU.

Formerly Lithuanian security forces tried to expel nine groups of migrants with a total number of more than 140 people to Belarus. At the same time, there are still three groups of refugees near the Belarusian border, including women and children. On the Polish side – two groups, more than 110 people, in the Latvian and Lithuanian directions – 1 group each, more than 30 people in total.

The migration crisis on the border between the EU and Belarus began in the summer after the Belarusian authorities relaxed control over refugee flows amid aggravated relations with the West. The situation escalated on November 8, when about 3 thousand illegal immigrants turned out to be near the Polish-Belarusian border. These people came from the countries of the Middle East and Africa. They legally flew to Belarus, after which they headed towards Poland and the Baltic countries in the hope of getting into the EU.