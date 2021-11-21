Lukashenka knows about interest from Russian media, Minsk said

https://ria.ru/20211120/interes-1760000839.html
MINSK, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko knows about the interest on the part of the Russian media, said the press secretary of the President Natalya Eismont during the Internet broadcast of the Glavniy.Tour channel on YouTube. , the Arab world – it is clear that they are now very interested, yes, in principle, all the regions. Separately, I want to say that the president has not spoken with major federal Russian media for a long time, we understand this perfectly well. And we hear signals from and (journalists) Vladimir Rudolfovich Solovyov, and Dmitry Konstantinovich Kiselev. Everything is planned out. And at the end of the year we need to organize an interview and talk with our Russian friends and colleagues. for at least a brief communication between the president and foreign media “every day.
