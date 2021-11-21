Lukashenko threatened the West with a nuclear war with the participation of NATO and Russia – RBK

If a conflict is unleashed on the territory of Belarus, NATO and Russia will be drawn into it, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the BBC. At the same time, he stressed that the war may be nuclear. The corresponding part of the interview is published by the Belarusian state agency “BelTA”, the British TV channel will publish the full version next week.

Lukashenka said that the West has not yet settled with the Belarusian people even for the losses they suffered during World War II, but is already trying to unleash a new “war”.

“You understand that if we unleash a war here in Belarus, NATO will be involved and Russia will be involved. This is a nuclear war, ”Lukashenka said.

He also assured that Belarus has always tried to live in peace with neighboring countries. “Have I organized any fights on the border with Poles, Latvians, Lithuanians, Ukrainians? Never. Here [во Дворце Независимости] Normandy Four summit on Ukraine [проводился], and here the war ended <...>. We have done everything, ”the president emphasized.