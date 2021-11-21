https://ria.ru/20211121/ukraina-1760017629.html

Media: US intelligence linked the “military invasion” of the Russian Federation to Ukraine with the cold

WASHINGTON, November 21 – RIA Novosti. US intelligence officials warn European allies about the possibility of a “military invasion” of Russia into Ukraine, and the likelihood of such a scenario allegedly grows as the temperature falls, CBS News reports. This is not the first such report in the American media. In particular, the New York Times, citing American and European officials, reported earlier that American intelligence officials were warning allies that there was little time left to prevent Russia from “invading” Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously described such statements as alarmist. It is argued that the likelihood of an “invasion” allegedly increases “as the weather gets colder.” Moscow near the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Russia has repeatedly denied reports from a number of Western media about the alleged pulling of troops to the border with Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry noted earlier that the West’s statements about “Russian aggression” and the opportunity to help Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of the West and Ukraine of “aggressive actions” who is not going to attack, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

