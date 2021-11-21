Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter will play in the film about Bonnie and Clyde. It will be directed by Chad A. Verdi

Megan Fox (“Transformers”, “Jennifer’s Body”) and Tyson Ritter (“Miss You Already”, “The Boys Like It”) will play in a film about famous criminals Bonnie and Clyde. It will be directed by The Irishman and The Silence producer Chad. A. Verdi, Deadline reported.

The thriller will be Verdi’s feature-length directorial debut. It will be called “Johnny and Clyde” and will present a new take on the famous history of the couple. The film tells about the plans of Bonnie and Clyde’s attack on the casino, which is run by the crime boss Alan.

Fox will play her in the new tape. Ritter will play the role of the casino security chief. Filming has already started in Rhode Island. However, it is not yet known which actors will get the roles of Bonnie and Hoard – the casting will be completed shortly.

The scenes featuring Bonnie and Clyde are slated to begin filming in October. In addition to Verdi, Tom Denucci (The Legendary Robbery, Saving Christmas) is directing Johnny and Clyde. When the film will be released, it has not been announced.

The film is produced by Verdi himself, Paul Luba, Nick Koskoff, Michelle Verdi, Chad A. Verdi Jr., Andre Relis, David Gere, JD Bofils, Jessica Bennett, Mickey Guerin, Anthony Goudas, Chelsea Veil, Amy Lippens and Ali Cesare.