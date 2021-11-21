Migrants have changed the tactics of breaking through the border with Poland

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszak said that migrants continue their attempts to storm the border with Belarus, but now they have changed their tactics. If earlier they rushed at the military in a big wave, now they are divided into many small groups that check the Polish lines in several places at once. In this regard, the minister believes that the attacks of refugees are controlled by the Belarusian security forces. Warsaw threatens Minsk with a complete transport blockade if it doesn’t change its mind.

According to Polish border guards, the activity of migrants is declining. If on October 17 they made about 500 attempts to escape from Belarus to Poland, then on October 19 they went to the assault only 195 times. The largest group of attackers consisted of about 200 people, the rest consisted of several dozen migrants.

Poles claim that the refugees were armed with stones, firecrackers and even tear gas. At the same time, in at least one case they were covered by the Belarusian military: near the village of Starzhina, they threw stones at their Polish colleagues, as a result of which they damaged several police cars. Apparently, describing the situation on the border in the spirit of hostilities, Warsaw is trying to justify the use of tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons against refugees.

The head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, said that if the situation on the border does not improve, the republic will completely close the border with Belarus. Thus, he hopes to exert economic pressure on Minsk.

“The acute phase of the migration crisis is over, although the tension between Poland and Belarus remains. Lukashenka realized that the situation had gone so far that he himself was no longer happy about it. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in resolving the conflict. It is unlikely that Poland will completely close the border with Belarus. All the same, this will be too heavy a blow to the economy, and not Polish, but Western Europe, which will be deprived of the transit of goods from China. You can find workarounds, but this will require serious efforts from the point of view of logistics, ”says Belarusian political scientist Artem Agafonov

In turn, the head of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, believes that his military can really help refugees, but solely out of their philanthropy, and not because of some kind of self-interest or malicious intent. Moreover, it became known earlier that the Belarusian authorities placed about 2 thousand migrants in the Bruzgi logistics center.

The day before, representatives of the WHO and the UN came there with a check. There they were told that refugees are provided with warm clothing and food, and patients, if necessary, are hospitalized in a Grodno hospital. About 100 people have already been sent for treatment, most of whom were diagnosed with pneumonia and exacerbation of diabetes.

International observers recognized that migrants are much better off in a logistics center than in a forest. At the same time, Muluseu Mamo, a representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Belarus, said that there is not enough people there for a long stay, but he will try to fix it.

Meanwhile, the former head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Petras Vaitiekunas, proposed sending migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border to Moldova or Ukraine so that people do not die on the border with the European Union. True, in Kiev, this idea was not welcome. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky announced the need to declare a state of emergency on the border with Belarus and allow border guards to shoot at migrants if they target his country.

“Lukashenka will try to take out migrants from Belarus. Now there are about 7 thousand of them, of which only 2 thousand are in the logistics center “Bruzgi”, and the rest are scattered throughout the country. Many of them will probably not want to return home, and in Belarus there is no experience of working with migrants, their assimilation, socialization, and so on. Accordingly, this will be another point of tension in Belarus. You can try to return them home by force, but this will turn the Islamic radicals against Minsk, we may face the problem of terrorism. In any case, the Belarusian authorities have never encountered anything like this before, ”Belarusian political scientist Artem Agafonov told MK.

Another Belarusian political scientist Dmitry Bolkunets suggests that migrants can still return to the Polish border if required, but for now we are seeing a temporary respite.

“Lukashenka will continue to try to use migrants in order to force European leaders to talk to him. Nevertheless, the number of migrants in Belarus has become a burden for the local authorities. They are poorly educated, they have no money, but they have the experience of living in a hot spot. There are no programs for their socialization in Belarus, which means that an increase in tension in the country can be expected. The Belarusians are already growing worried about this, because they have never seen so many migrants in Minsk. It will be difficult to carefully evacuate these people to their homeland, so as not to lose their own face, the second option is to push them further into the European Union, ”says Bolkunets.