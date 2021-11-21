https://ria.ru/20211120/bezhentsy-1759986998.html

Minsk appreciates Merkel’s desire to help resolve refugee crisis

2021-11-20T19: 26

MINSK, 20 Nov – RIA Novosti. Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel is striving to do something to resolve the refugee crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, said the press secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont during the online broadcast of the channel “Glavnyi. Tour” video hosting. “We understand that despite to criticism, which simply poured a flurry on the German Chancellor, but she is one of the few EU politicians who really wants to do at least something to resolve this crisis. It’s another matter that she is being blocked, “the spokeswoman said. , telephone conversations between Merkel and Lukashenko were a normal working conversation, “concrete real problems were discussed.” Earlier this week, Merkel spoke with the Belarusian leader twice. The press service of the President of Belarus clarified that before that, Merkel phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

