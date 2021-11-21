Minsk compares the build-up of NATO forces near the border with preparations for war – RBK

Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images



The build-up of NATO forces near the borders of Belarus and the strengthening of the military component of Poland can be regarded as preparation for war. This was announced on the air of Voen TV by the head of the country’s Defense Ministry, Viktor Khrenin.

“This is all very alarming and worried about the fact that a complex of such events is being carried out,” the minister said.

According to him, the reason for the buildup of NATO troops on the border is not clear to him. He compared the situation with preparations for the Great Patriotic War. “I’m afraid if the same is happening now. Are we not at some stage of a certain preparation of a hot moment, ”Khrenin said.

Defense Minister of Belarus denies the threat of the exercises “West-2021”



Since summer, on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to penetrate into Western Europe has been increasing. The situation worsened on November 8, when migrants arrived there in an organized column who want to get to the EU countries. According to the Polish authorities, by November 15, about 3.5 thousand migrants remained on the Belarusian side in the vicinity of the closed border crossing Bruzgi – Kuznitsa, who organized a camp and tried to enter Poland in groups. Later, the Polish border service clarified that the migrants left the camp in an unknown direction. The ministry believes that they were taken by the Belarusian services.