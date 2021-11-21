Moscow Exchange intends to resume trading in Rusnano securities from Monday

In the reporting under IFRS for the first half of 2021, Rusnano indicated that, as of June 30, its current assets exceeded short-term liabilities by 34 billion rubles, but the management “assumes that in the foreseeable future , may not be provided with the group’s assets to a sufficient extent, including due to the uncertainty of forecasts for their implementation ”. The company’s management believes that it will need additional financing from the shareholder to fulfill its obligations, including debt servicing and financial and economic activities, the document says. By that time, the company was in the process of discussing additional support with the shareholder, but it was not sure that such financing could be received in full. “If the group is unable to obtain funding from a shareholder or from other sources, it may not be able to continue as a going concern,” says IFRS.