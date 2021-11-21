Moscow Exchange intends to resume trading in Rusnano securities from Monday

The Moscow Exchange explained why on Friday evening, November 19, it stopped trading in all nine bond issues of the state-owned company Rusnano. This was done after the Bank of Russia ordered the exchange, its representative told Vedomosti. He did not specify what exactly the order was about. Vedomosti sent a request to the Central Bank. Rusnano is 100% owned by the state.
The Moscow Exchange plans to resume trading in Rusnano securities from Monday, said a representative of the site. Moreover, the exchange is preparing a request to the company to find out the plans of the latter to service its debt. “Based on the results of circulation and analysis of other information on the issuer, the exchange will make a decision on the listing status of the company’s issued bonds,” said a representative of the Moscow Exchange.
Nine issues of Rusnano bonds with a total volume of 71.5 billion rubles are currently circulating on the Moscow Exchange. Three issues with the state guarantee of the Ministry of Finance: two for 18 billion rubles. the par value is secured, another one for 13.4 billion rubles. fully provided. On five issues in December, Rusnano must pay a coupon, and the issue for 4.5 billion rubles. Redeem in full on December 1.
On the same day, when the Moscow Exchange suspended trading, Rusnano published a message on its website that the company had met with creditors and major bondholders. Rusnano discussed possible scenarios for debt restructuring in order to avoid the “most negative scenarios”. “It was stated that the accumulated disproportionate debt and the current financial model of the company require adjustments,” the company said in a statement.
According to Vedomosti’s interlocutor in a large bank and an interlocutor in the company that purchased the bonds, Rusnano’s securities are held by a large number of participants – banks, non-state pension funds (NPF), financial companies, but not in large volumes. Bonds “Rusnano” (for 23 million rubles) are held by NPF “Decent Future”, follows from the information on its website. An insignificant amount (about 400 million rubles) is held by Alfa-Bank, said an interlocutor close to the bank. A representative of Worthy Future told Vedomosti that the NPF is awaiting proposals on the terms of a possible restructuring from Rusnano, and will “make a decision on the asset based primarily on the interests of clients”. A spokesman for Alfa Bank declined to comment.
Rusnano was founded in 2007 as a state corporation for the development of nanotechnology in Russia, but in 2011 it was transformed into a joint stock company, where the state owns 100%. From 2008 to December 2020, the head of the company was Anatoly Chubais, who now holds the post of the president’s special envoy for the international climate agenda. Literally a week before the announcement of Chubais’s departure, it became known that VEB.RF (they refused to comment there) would get Rusnano under management as part of the reform of development institutions. The post of Chubais was offered to the deputy chairman of the board of the Military-Industrial Commission, Sergei Kulikov.
In the reporting under IFRS for the first half of 2021, Rusnano indicated that, as of June 30, its current assets exceeded short-term liabilities by 34 billion rubles, but the management “assumes that in the foreseeable future , may not be provided with the group’s assets to a sufficient extent, including due to the uncertainty of forecasts for their implementation ”. The company’s management believes that it will need additional financing from the shareholder to fulfill its obligations, including debt servicing and financial and economic activities, the document says. By that time, the company was in the process of discussing additional support with the shareholder, but it was not sure that such financing could be received in full. “If the group is unable to obtain funding from a shareholder or from other sources, it may not be able to continue as a going concern,” says IFRS.
According to IFRS, the total amount of the company’s liabilities is 88.3 billion rubles, short-term – by 23 billion rubles. Of this amount, 15 billion rubles. accounts for the short-term part of loans and borrowings, while at the beginning of the year the size of these liabilities was three times lower – 5 billion rubles.
According to the Rusnano report for the II quarter, the state-owned company has loans in Sovcombank, Promsvyazbank, AK Bars, Russia and St. Petersburg banks. The largest creditor is Sovcombank, the total amount of four non-revolving credit lines in the bank is 38 billion rubles. The rest of the banks “Rusnano” owes 38.4 billion rubles. Loans in Sovcombank cost Rusnano the most – the rate for three of them exceeds 10%, and for the fourth – 9.3% per annum. Moreover, one of the loans (the current debt on it is 12.4 billion rubles) at 11.08% was transferred to Sovcombank from Sberbank. Sberbank itself was also one of Rusnano’s creditors, but the company repaid two credit lines for 15 billion rubles. ahead of schedule – in December 2020 instead of September 2022. The nearest repayment of the Rusnano loan is due in September 2023 to Sovcombank. Vedomosti sent inquiries to creditor banks.
Fitch in December indicated that the debt of the Rusnano group consists of 56% of bank loans, 44% of domestic bonds. Rusnano reported that in the first half of 2021 it did not fulfill one of the covenants on the loan for 10 billion rubles, as a result of which the creditors received the right to early repayment, writes RBC. Rusnano’s net debt fell by 8% to RUB 131 billion, the company said in August.
According to an interlocutor close to the ex-management of Rusnano, a new team came to the state company with the new head, but it was unable to improve the situation with the debt burden. The company, he continued, was not trying to get money to solve the problem from a shareholder, but they were not given it.
The VPost edition, citing two federal officials, noted that Rusnano had not discussed with the Ministry of Finance a statement on a possible debt restructuring, although some of the issues were secured by state guarantees. But a meeting was held with the department on the financial plan of Rusnano. Vedomosti sent a request to the Ministry of Finance and Rusnano.
The debts of Rusnano without government guarantees are, basically, bonds, transferred through a representative of Sovcombank by its first deputy chairman of the board, Sergei Khotimsky, assuring that Sovcombank does not have such in its balance sheet. “We do not know whether the state will support the company in paying off these debts,” he said. As for loans secured by government guarantees, a default on them is excluded, says Khotimsk: “It is as likely as a sovereign default of Russia.” Loans provided by Sovcombank are guaranteed by the state and are serviced without delays, he added.
A Sberbank spokesman said that “the company is currently not credited with the bank, there is no debt. Accordingly, there are no negotiations on restructuring. “
Debt holders expect that a solution will be found without declaring a default, says Vedomosti’s interlocutor at the company that holds Rusnano shares: “If not, then this will seriously shake the financial market, because confidence in the bonds of state-owned companies will disappear.”
Rusnano found itself in a pre-default state against the backdrop of relatively favorable macro factors – expensive oil and a budget surplus, says Arikapital analyst Sergei Suverov. This probably reflects the specific problems of this borrower, in particular, errors in the management of the company, he continues. But for the debt market, this is a stressful event that can put pressure on credit spreads, Suverov said: “Probably, corporate borrowers, including those from the public sector, will now have to borrow more.”