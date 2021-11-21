Movie “Red Notice”: how the most expensive project Netflix came out

Netflix has released the most expensive streaming project in history, the action comedy Red Notice. The title somehow immediately evokes associations with films about bad (in the American representation) Russians or with the old comedy “Red Heat” with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Soviet policeman Ivan. But no. In fact, the “red notice” is a special sign of Interpol for especially dangerous criminals. Although it still could not have done without the Russians.

Shooting of the film “Red Notice” © Netflix

FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) enlists the support of Interpol to catch the famous thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), who intends to steal one of Cleopatra’s precious eggs (something like Faberge, only much larger). After a long chase, a couple of dozen stunt stunts and a few routine jokes from Ryan Reynolds, Hartley reaches his goal and puts the criminal in jail. True, rather quickly he finds himself there himself: a certain Elephant, the most elusive thief in the world, substitutes him and makes him a criminal in the eyes of his colleagues. Interpol sends an FBI agent and Booth into a Russian prison romantically located in an old fort on top of a cliff. The elephant turns out to be elegant Gal Gadot with an unidentifiable accent, who hunts for the remaining two Cleopatra eggs. But only Booth knows about the location of the most valuable, the third. It is clear that during the remaining hour and a half the heroes will set off in pursuit of valuable artifacts around the world, and in addition to escaping from a Russian prison, which for some reason is guarded by riot police, “Red Notice” will guide the viewer through all the familiar locations of robbery films, including including a fashionable party in a beautiful mansion and wild jungle. When you look at the description and the poster, and even after watching the film, even more so, the question arises why the creation of Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously riveted two spineless action films “Skyscraper” and “One and a half Spy” for Netflix, together with his muse Johnson expensive? It even surpassed Martin Scorsese’s Irishman budget of $ 159 million, much of which was spent on rejuvenating its cast.

In the case of Red Notice, a huge part of the budget also went to personnel, and in particular to its three main stars – Ryan Reynolds, who plays his typical mixture of smug Deadpool and the silly “Hitman’s Bodyguard”, predictably serious lump of Dwayne Johnson and flaunting beautiful costumes Gadot. Honestly, it was difficult to choose more boring stars, and together they are a parade of mediocrity. But surprisingly it works!

They worked their $ 20 million (each) honestly, however, like Thurber (he got a little less, only $ 10 million), who riveted a completely digestible, even sometimes funny and charming and most of the time absolutely ridiculous action movie. There are really well-staged chases with fights, and incredible (in the sense – it’s very difficult to believe in them) scams, and plot twists that quickly interrupt more puzzling twists.

Shooting of the film “Red Notice” © Frank Masi / Netflix

Red Notice is a totally shameless adventure movie that isn’t ironic enough to be good, but self-confident enough not to be embarrassed by the silly things happening on screen. The funny thing is that somewhere in the middle of the film, Thurber’s impressive budget ran out (the pandemic also made its own adjustments), so exotic locations strongly give off very bad computer effects that are noticeable even on a computer monitor. At the same time, somewhere between the chases and only sometimes with decent jokes, the director has enough time for some kind of psychologism. All heroes are united by bad relationships with their dads, which provided them with an “achievement” complex, a bundle of unhealthy ambitions and neuroses.

In general, “Red Notice” is an excellent indicator of how obsolete scam films with absolutely unrealistic scenarios and notorious twists that cause boredom, not surprise, are.

Best of all in this genre went the show “Rick and Morty” in the third episode of the fourth season “Speak over the Rikushka’s Nest”, ridiculing all its laws and thereby creating, perhaps, the best scam of the century. This topic could be closed. So what has Netflix accomplished with spending $ 200 million on a mediocre but highly watchable movie? Of course, this is not such a large amount in comparison, for example, with “Avengers: Endgame”, whose budget was $ 400 million. Yes, even on the streaming itself, there is the “Gray Man” of the Russo brothers, whose budget, according to analysts, has already exceeded $ 200 million This shows Netflix that movies with a large budget can be produced exclusively for streaming. Of course, blockbusters can be found on other platforms as well, but they are usually prudently shown in cinemas as well. Netflix practically ignores the latter (in the US, “Red Notice” is shown on a limited number of screens). His main goal, which we have already outlined here, is to attract new subscribers, so he is not at all stingy to allocate large sums even for mediocre projects that are backed up by a stellar cast.

Still from the movie “Red Notice” © Frank Masi / Netflix